US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher on Ukraine, Russia truce hopes

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. stocks were set to open higher Wednesday on optimism a resolution would be reached between Ukraine and Russia and ahead of the latest round of data which could provide insight on the health of the U.S. economy.

* Ukraine said its president had agreed with Russia's Vladimir Putin on steps towards a "ceasefire regime" in Kiev's conflict with pro-Russian rebels, but the Kremlin denied any actual deal, prompting confusion on the eve of a NATO summit.

* Putin later said his views and those of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko were "very close" on finding a political solution to a conflict in eastern Ukraine and that an accord between Kiev and the rebels could be reached by Friday.

* Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index jumped 5.1 percent while the rouble-based MICEX index gained 3.1 percent. The rouble rose 1.9 percent against the dollar to 36.72.

* Investors will look for clarity on the health of the economy with the release of July factory orders data at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT). Expectations call for an 11 percent rise versus the 1.1 percent increase a month earlier. Automakers will also announce August vehicle sales throughout the session.

* At 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book of economic activity across the nation.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 6.5 points and fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract - indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 67 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 12.25 points.

* The S&P 500 was marginally lower Tuesday as September trading kicked off, on the heels of its best monthly performance since February that sent the benchmark index to record highs, as falling crude oil prices dragged energy shares down and offset strong manufacturing data.

* Toll Brothers edged up 0.3 percent to $35.74 in premarket trade after the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder said its quarterly income more than doubled.

* Travel management and expense software maker Concur Technologies Inc is exploring a sale of the company and has approached Oracle Corp and Germany's SAP SE , Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Concur shares were up 9.3 percent to $110.37 in premarket trade. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)