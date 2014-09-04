US STOCKS-Futures higher ahead of ECB, flurry of data

* ADP payrolls, initial claims data due
* Tibco Software gains before open; to review alternatives
* Ciena stumbles after results, outlook
* Futures up: Dow 44 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. stock index futures were
higher on Thursday, ahead of a European Central Bank policy
meeting and a flurry of economic data, including two reports on
the U.S. labor market.
* Futures added to gains in the wake of a Reuters report
that said the ECB would discuss plans to launch an asset-backed
securities and covered bond purchase program worth up to 500
billion euros at a policy meeting Thursday. A rate decision is
due at 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 GMT), with a press conference to
follow at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).
* Investors will peruse a host of economic data for insight
into the health of the labor market ahead of Friday's payrolls
report. These include the August ADP employment report scheduled
for 8:15 a.m. (1215 GMT) and weekly initial jobless claims at
8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). ADP data is expected to show the private
sector added 220,000 jobs last month while claims are expected
to show a slight increase to 300,000 from 298,000 in the prior
week.
* Also due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) are second quarter
productivity and July international trade data. Those will be
followed by two reports on the services sector, with the August
Markit Services PMI scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. (1345
GMT) and the Institute for Supply Management's August
non-manufacturing PMI at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 7 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures rose 44 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
added 11.5 points.
* Tibco Software rose 6 percent to $22.30 in
premarket trade after the business software maker said it was
reviewing its strategic and financial alternatives as part of a
process initiated by its board on Aug. 16 to maximize
shareholder value.
* Ciena Corp shares slumped 11.8 percent to $18.05
before the opening bell after the network equipment company
posted third-quarter results and provided its fourth-quarter
outlook.
* Joy Global slipped 1.4 percent to $61.35 in light
premarket trade after the mining equipment maker posted
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit and narrowed
its full-year earnings forecast range.
* European shares erased earlier losses to gain slightly
after the report on the ECB's policy considerations.
* Asian shares steadied near seven-year highs, underpinned
by hopes of a ceasefire in Ukraine, although a cautious mood
prevailed before the ECB meeting.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)