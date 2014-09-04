US STOCKS-Wall St ends down as energy shares decline, offset ECB

* Energy shares lead S&P sector decline
* ECB cuts rates, to buy asset-backed securities
* BP shares slump after court ruling
* ADP payrolls short of estimates, initial claims up
* Indexes down: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct
By Akane Otani
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. stocks ended down on
Thursday, retreating from intraday records for the S&P and Dow,
as a decline in energy shares sapped an earlier rally following
the European Central Bank's new stimulus measures.
Analysts attributed the late-day pullback to nervousness
ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs data. Expectations are for
payroll growth of 225,000 in August, according to a Reuters
poll.
The wait for jobs data "might have dried up the markets a
bit and made it a light day," said Kim Forrest, senior equity
research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
The S&P energy index ended down 1.3 percent as the
day's worst performing sector in the S&P. Drilling equipment
maker FMC Technologies, the sector's biggest percentage
decliner, fell 4.4 percent to $57.05. Crude oil futures lost 1.1
percent to $94.55 as the dollar strengthened and weighed on
commodities priced in the U.S. currency.
The Dow and S&P 500 had touched record intraday highs after
the ECB's surprise move, with the benchmark index hitting a high
of 2,011.17 earlier in the session. All three
main indexes pared gains in the afternoon as energy shares sunk
with oil prices.
"We saw an initial rally from the ECB, but we're once again
seeing those rallies muted, which I think is more of a factor as
momentum slows down near the 2,000 level," said Joe Bell, senior
equity analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.7 points, or
0.05 percent, to 17,069.58. The S&P 500 was down 3.07
points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 1,997.65. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 10.28 points, or 0.22 percent, to
4,562.29.
Shares of PVH Corp rose 9.6 percent to $128.38 after
the apparel company's quarterly profit beat expectations,
bolstered by sales of Tommy Hilfiger-branded clothes.
U.S.-listed shares of BP Plc fell 5.9 percent to
$44.89 after a U.S. district judge ruled the company was
"grossly negligent" in a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico
in 2010. The stock suffered its worst one-day
percentage decline since August 2011.
Data showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose to 302,000 last
week, within levels consistent with a strengthening labor
market, though the private ADP survey's gauge of hiring came in
a bit lower than expected.
About 5.7 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, above the five-day average of
4.8 billion.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)