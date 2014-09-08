US STOCKS-Tech only positive sector ahead of close; up 13.6 pct YTD

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Technology is the only sector in positive territory heading into the close, with the S&P tech index up 0.1 percent with 30 minutes left of trading.

The technology sector has the second-highest gains for the year so far, up 13.6 percent, compared with the S&P 500's 8.2 percent. Healthcare is the year's best-performing sector so far, with gains of 15.3 percent, while the utilities sector is third, with gains of 13.2 percent.

Among the biggest percentage gainers in tech on Monday are shares of Yahoo, up 5.4 percent and on track for their biggest daily percentage gain since April.

That stock is moving in anticipation of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N initial public offering. Yahoo has a 22.4 percent stake in Alibaba.

Apple, however, is down 0.8 percent ahead of its Tuesday presentation that could introduce new products.

Index snapshot at 15:26:

* S&P 500 is falling 7.28 points, 0.36 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp is adding 2.31 points, 0.05 percent.

* Dow industrials are down 28.25 points, 0.16 percent.

* Russell 2000 is adding 0.13 points, 0.01 percent.

* S&P MidCap is down 3.39 points, 0.24 percent.

* S&P SmallCap is off 0.31 points, 0.05 percent.

