US STOCKS-Wall St falls, weighed by tech shares

* Brent crude hits 26-month low on weak China data
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. stocks were falling on
Monday, dragged down by the tech sector as investors make space
in their portfolios for Alibaba's planned debut later this week
and biotech shares weighed further on the Nasdaq.
Alibaba's could be the largest initial public offer in
history and has seen "overwhelming" interest, meaning Yahoo's 23
percent stake could be worth more next week than it is now.
Yahoo stock was up 1.7 percent with 1.9 million shares already
traded.
"The Alibaba IPO is going to have a big effect, drawing
money out of some stocks, and how it performs can help say a lot
about the tech sector," said Rick Meckler, president of
LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Among the most active stocks on the Nasdaq were Yahoo Inc
, holder of a 23 percent stake in Alibaba, up 0.7
percent to $43.18; Avanir Pharma, up 54.2 percent to
$10.39; and Apple Inc, up 0.3 percent to $101.96.
On the NYSE, Bank of America, up 0.24 percent to
$16.83; Nokia Corp up 2.39 percent to $8.57; and Sprint
Corp, down 1.43 percent to $6.90, were among the most
actively traded.
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 32.02
points, or 0.19 percent, at 16,955.49, the S&P 500 was
losing 6.52 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,979.02 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 39.60 points, or 0.87 percent, at
4,528.00.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Alere Inc, rising 13.74 percent, while the largest
percentage decliner was Furmanite Corp, down 12.27
percent.
Other active stocks include Molson Coors, up 6.7
percent at $76.61 after the Wall Street Journal reported that
No. 1 brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev was talking to
banks about financing a possible takeover bid of SABMiller
.
The report comes a day after Dutch brewer Heineken
said it was approached by SABMiller about a potential takeover.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 1,910 to 844, for a 2.26-to-1 ratio on the downside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,856 issues were falling and 525 advancing for a
3.54-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The broad S&P 500 index was posting 6 new 52-week highs and
5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 19 new highs and
34 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)