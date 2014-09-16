US STOCKS-Dow hits record on shifting views over Fed's next move

| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday
with the Dow Industrials hitting a record intraday high as
markets reacted to wavering expectations over the language the
Federal Reserve will use Wednesday to describe its next policy
move.
Major indexes rallied into the afternoon with participants
citing an article in the Wall Street Journal as indicating the
Fed could be less hawkish than markets have been expecting.
The talk was that the Fed's statement "will stay intact or
along those lines. That seems to be what shifted the markets'
direction today," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"Overall the language that's there now has been positive for
the (stock) market," she said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.07 points,
or 0.73 percent, to 17,156.21, the S&P 500 gained 17.44
points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,001.57 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 34.08 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,552.98.
The Dow hit a record at 17,167.05.
Energy shares continued to lead the market higher as crude
prices rose. Utilities, a proxy for investor appetite for
dividend payers, were also moving sharply higher.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Glimcher Realty, which jumped 29.65 percent after
Washington Prime announced the purchase of Glimcher for
$4.3 billion, while the largest percentage decliner was Atlantic
Power, down 30.45 percent after it said it would replace
its CEO and slash its dividend.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Petroleo
Brasil, up 6.23 percent to $17.57; Bank of America
, down 0.06 percent to $16.73, and Glimcher.
On the Nasdaq, Apple, which was down 1.2 percent to
$100.40; Yahoo, which rose 0.8 percent to $42.87 and
Facebook, which rose 1.9 percent to $75.96, were among
the most actively traded.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 2,038 to 973, for a 2.09-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq,
1,538 issues were rising and 1,121 falling for a 1.37-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The broad S&P 500 index was posting 22 new 52-week highs and
2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 24 new highs and
85 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)