US STOCKS-Auxilium jumps, steelmakers active in premarket trade

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
Futures off: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Auxilium Pharmaceuticals shares surged in brisk premarket trading Wednesday, a day after receiving an unsolicited offer from Endo International .
Auxilium adopted a poison pill with a 15 percent trigger on Wednesday, but its stock jumped 45 percent, with more than 760,000 shares traded. Analysts said the offer could complicate Auxilium's buyout of Canadian eye drug maker QLT Inc, whose U.S. shares were down 11.3 percent in light trading.
U.S. Steel shares rose 10.4 percent in premarket trading a day after the company estimated its results to be "significantly" higher than current Wall Street estimates.
The company also announced strategic actions that Goldman Sachs characterized as "the boldest steps by U.S. Steel management toward accelerating its transformation into a suitably profitable company."
AK Steel shares rose 5.1 percent before the opening bell.
U.S. stock index futures were little changed ahead of a key statement by the Federal Reserve which is expected to provide clues on the next monetary policy move by the U.S. central bank.
The Fed is expected to offer fresh indications on how soon it plans to begin lifting interest rates as it prepares for a shift in stance after years of aggressive monetary stimulus.
The S&P posted its best performance in a month Tuesday and the Dow industrials set a record intraday high amid wavering expectations regarding the Fed's stance.
Futures snapshot at 8:24 a.m. EDT (1224 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis fell 1.5 points, or 0.08 percent, with 110,031 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6 points, or 0.15 percent, in volume of 5,927 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.05 percent, with 4,214 contracts changing hands.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co