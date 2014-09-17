US STOCKS-Wall St ticks higher as Fed keeps low rates pledge

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
(Updates, adds Fed reaction, changes comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stocks were rising in mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" and repeated concerns over slack in the labor market, standing firm against calls to overhaul its policy statement.
Interest rate projections, however, show Fed officials expect rate hikes, when they come, will do so at a quicker pace than previously forecast. The U.S. dollar jumped against the euro and yen after the statement and data release, and shares in the financial sector took the lead on the S&P 500.
The statement "is largely the same, but the dots (projections) are more hawkish, the exit strategy itself being out there is more hawkish and the timing of the first rate also more hawkish," said John Canally, investment strategist and economist for LPL Financial in Boston. "I think (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen might try to massage it, as she typically does to weigh more on the dovish side."
Yellen began a press conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT).
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 42.16 points, or 0.25 percent, at 17,174.13, the S&P 500 was gaining 6.91 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,005.89 and the Nasdaq Composite was adding 19.90 points, or 0.44 percent, at 4,572.66.
U.S. consumer prices fell for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years in August and underlying inflation pressures were muted, giving the Fed more ammunition in its argument to keep rates low. (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co