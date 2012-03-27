CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures little changed after 1 pct rally

* Further upside seen as limited despite Fed talk
* Data on home prices, consumer confidence on tap
* Dow up 8 pts, S&P off 2.7 pts, Nasdaq off 2.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stock index futures were
flat on Tuesday as investors found little reason to keep pushing
shares higher after a 1 percent rally in the previous session.
The surge on Monday came after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke signaled that supportive monetary policy will
remain even though the job picture has begun to improve.
While the comments were greeted positively, the S&P has
gained 12.6 percent so far this year, suggesting further upside
could be limited. The nearly 6-month rally has come partly after
accommodative measures by central banks around the world.
"Investors are taking a step back right now because of
yesterday's move, and because they want to see how things play
out with the data," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist
at Banyan Partners LLC in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. "I think
the market is still undervalued, but people will still be
focusing on how big of a run-up we've had."
A reading on March consumer confidence will be released at
10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) and was seen edging lower to 70.3 from
70.8 in the previous month.
The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index, due at 9 a.m. EDT
(1300 GMT), is expected to decline but improve from the prior
month and will follow a string of mixed data on the housing
market.
S&P 500 futures fell 2.7 points but remained above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 8
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 2.75 points.
Homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a sharp rise in
first-quarter orders and said it saw strong signs of improvement
in sales activity. The stock rose 3.2 percent to $27.25 in
premarket trading.
For-profit U.S. college Apollo Group Inc late
Monday said enrollments could decline sharply as it struggles to
attract students amid strict admission policies. The shares fell
6.3 percent to $40.50 before the bell.
Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc climbed 8.1 percent to
$9.06 premarket after Bausch & Lomb agreed to buy the company
for about $500 million in cash.
The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year
to retake a four-year high on Monday after the comments from
Bernanke. All 10 S&P 500 sectors rose.