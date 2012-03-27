US STOCKS-Wall St pauses after 1 percent rally

* Further gains may be limited after recent rally
* Home prices unchanged in January-Case Shiller
* Lennar rises after first-quarter results, orders
* Indexes: Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all up 0.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks were flat on
Tuesday as investors found little reason to keep pushing shares
higher after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
sparked a rally in the previous session.
Bernanke signaled that supportive monetary policy will
remain even though the job picture has begun to improve. The Fed
chief said the U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly to bring
the unemployment rate down further.
The S&P has gained 12.6 percent so far this year, putting it
near four-year highs, which some investors believe will make
further gains more difficult. The nearly 6-month rally has come
partly after accommodative measures by central banks around the
world.
"There's very little reason to sell now that Bernanke has
provided another leg of support for the equity market by
suggesting that unconventional monetary policy will be here for
a long time," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist
at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
Wilkinson said while he sees further rises for equities over
the next few months, any near-term advance might be limited.
"The recent gains have taken us to our highest in four years, so
we're in somewhat new territory," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.31 points,
or 0.07 percent, at 13,250.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.69 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,418.20. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.18 points, or 0.13
percent, at 3,126.75.
Friday is the final trading day of the first quarter, and
the S&P is on track for its biggest quarterly gain since 2009.
U.S. single-family home prices were unchanged in January,
according to the S&P/Case-Shiller index, suggesting the battered
housing market continued to crawl along the bottom. Equities
barely budged after the data.
Homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a sharp rise in
first-quarter orders and said it saw strong signs of improvement
in sales activity. The stock rose 4 percent to $27.47.
Apollo Group Inc, which owns for-profit University
of Phoenix, late Monday said enrollments could decline sharply
as it struggles to attract students amid strict admission
policies. The shares fell 8.5 percent to $39.61.
Map Pharmaceuticals Inc slid 11.4 percent to $15.18
after the Food and Drug Administration rejected the company's
migraine treatment, while Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc
climbed 7.8 percent to $9.03 a day after Bausch & Lomb agreed to
buy the company for about $500 million.