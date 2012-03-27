US STOCKS-Wall St pauses after rally, limited upside seen

* Further gains may be limited after recent rally
* Home prices unchanged in January-Case Shiller
* Lennar rises after first-quarter results, orders
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Tuesday as momentum stalled a day after major indexes
rallied to near four-year highs.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled Monday that
supportive monetary policy will remain even though the job
picture has begun to improve. The Fed chief said the U.S.
economy needs to grow more quickly to bring the unemployment
rate down further.
The S&P has gained 12.6 percent so far this year, putting it
near 4-year highs, which some investors believe will make
further gains more difficult. The nearly 6-month rally has come
partly after accommodative measures by central banks around the
world.
Friday is the final trading day of the first quarter, and
the S&P is on track for its biggest quarterly gain since 2009.
Window dressing -- fund managers chasing stocks that have
performed well over the quarter -- may result in additional
gains throughout the week.
"Selling pressure may start to boil over next week since
we're absolutely overbought," said Todd Schoenberger, managing
director at LandColt Trading in Wilmington, Delaware. "Still,
Bernanke was a big catalyst, and buyers may come back this
afternoon to window dress."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.57 points,
or 0.00 percent, at 13,242.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.47 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,417.98. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.95 points, or 0.25
percent, at 3,130.52.
U.S. consumer confidence dipped in March, while Americans
ratcheted up their inflation expectations to the highest level
in 10 months, according to a private sector report.
Separately, U.S. single-family home prices were unchanged in
January, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller index, suggesting the
battered housing market continued to crawl along the bottom.
Equities barely budged after either data point.
Homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a sharp rise in
first-quarter orders and said it saw strong signs of improvement
in sales activity. The stock rose 3 percent to $27.18.
Apollo Group Inc, which owns for-profit University
of Phoenix, late Monday said enrollments could decline sharply
as it struggles to attract students amid strict admission
policies. The shares fell 7.8 percent to $39.84.
Map Pharmaceuticals Inc dropped 4 percent to $16.43
after the Food and Drug Administration rejected the company's
migraine treatment.
Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc climbed 7.8 percent to
$9.03 a day after Bausch & Lomb agreed to buy the company for
about $500 million.