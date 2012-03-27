CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St pauses, outperformers boosted near qtr end

* About 80 pct of S&P 500 stocks above six-month average
* Apple hit new high at $614.91
* Home prices unchanged in January -Case-Shiller
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 27 Wall Street paused near
four-year highs on Tuesday, while a number of large-cap stocks
hit new highs as portfolio managers grabbed top performers as
the end of the quarter approached.
With the quarter ending Friday, portfolio managers adjusted
holdings by buying some of the best performers to dress up their
portfolio. About 80 percent of stocks across all sectors of the
S&P 500, especially high-end retailers and technology, are above
their six-month moving average.
Apple Inc hit another all-time best of $614.91,
boosting its market capitalization to $572 billion. There have
been only a handful of instances where a U.S. company sported a
higher market cap than Apple.
Also hitting 52-week highs, Walt Disney Co climbed
to $44.50 and Home Depot Inc reached $50.34.
Disney later eased, down 0.4 percent at $44.22 at midday,
while Home Depot shares were up 0.3 percent at $50.30.
Pfizer Inc was up 2.2 percent at $22.64 after rising
ato a 52-week high of $22.80 earlier in the session.
Still, the overall market showed signs of fatigue. On
Monday, major stock indexes rallied more than 1 percent after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled that supportive
monetary policy will remain in place.
"What we are seeing now is just natural buying and strong
momentum. Money is moving away from other assets and into
equities," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer at
Solaris Asset Management in Bedford Hills, New York.
"Technicians say there will be a pullback in the market but
when everyone is looking for a pullback, it rarely happens. This
is why money keeps pouring back in."
The S&P 500 has jumped 12.6 percent this year and some
investors believe further gains will be more difficult. The
nearly 6-month rally, without a major correction, has come
partly after accommodative measures by central banks around the
world.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.71 points,
or 0.03 percent, at 13,245.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.76 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,417.27. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.21 points, or 0.23
percent, at 3,129.78.
In the latest economic report, U.S. consumer confidence
dipped in March, while Americans ratcheted up inflation
expectations to the highest level in 10 months.
Separately, U.S. single-family home prices were unchanged in
January, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller index, suggesting a
battered housing market continued to crawl along the bottom.
Equities barely budged after either report.
Homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a sharp rise in
first-quarter orders and said it saw strong signs of improvement
in sales activity. The stock rose 5.2 percent to $27.77.