US STOCKS-Futures higher, but upside seen as limited

* Large-caps rally to 52-week highs
* Durable goods data on tap, seen rising 3 pct
* Futures up: Dow 50 pts, S&P 3.8 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday with large-cap shares looking to pierce 52-week
highs, but the major indexes were not seen making big moves
before the end of the quarter.
* Money managers dressed up their portfolios ahead of the
quarter-end on Friday, buying some of the best performers and
keeping those shares higher.
* Further upside in the S&P 500 was seen as limited
following gains of more than 12 percent so far this year. The
benchmark index is on track for its best quarter since the third
quarter of 2009.
* A total of 175 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange hit
new 52-week highs on Tuesday, including Dow components Home
Depot Inc, Walt Disney Co and International
Business Machines Corp.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 50
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures put on 6.25 points.
* Much of the market's recent gains have come after
accommodative monetary policies from central banks around the
world.
* On Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said in an ABC News interview the Fed wasn't taking any options
off the table, when asked about the potential for more
quantitative easing.
* February durable goods orders are due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey were expecting a 3
percent rise in orders, compared with a 3.7 percent drop in
January.
* Paychex Inc and Red Hat Inc are due to
report earnings later Wednesday.
* Late Tuesday, both Sealy Corp and PVH Corp
reported quarterly earnings that beat expectations.
* Apple Inc will offer buyers of its new iPad in
Australia a refund after it was accused of misleading
advertising. The stock hit a new all-time high of $616.28 and
closed with a market capitalization of $572.92 billion.
* U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year highs on
Tuesday, though gains in technology names limited the Nasdaq's
decline.