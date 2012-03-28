US STOCKS-Futures gain as govts ponder oil reserve moves

* Large-caps rally to 52-week highs
* Crude oil falls on idea of reserves release
* Durable goods data on tap, seen rising 3 pct
* Futures up: Dow 29 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 5.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday as several governments, including the United
States, considered releasing oil reserves to ease high prices.
Large-cap shares, many already at 52-week highs, could
continue to outperform as money managers dress up holdings ahead
of the quarter-end on Friday.
A total of 175 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange hit new
52-week highs Tuesday, including Dow components Home Depot Inc
, Walt Disney Co and International Business
Machines Corp.
Crude futures fell about 1 percent, weighed by
the possible release of strategic oil reserves by the U.S. and
European nations. Oil prices are up 7.8 percent this year on
Middle East tensions, and high prices could threaten an economic
recovery.
"The one thing that can derail this recovery is a spike in
oil prices from these levels, and a release of reserves would
signal that the government stands ready to take action to bring
prices back down," said Oliver Pursche, president at Gary
Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York.
S&P 500 futures rose 1.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 29
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures put on 5.25 points.
Further upside in the S&P 500 was seen as limited following
gains of more than 12 percent so far this year. The benchmark
index is on track for its best quarter since the third quarter
of 2009.
Much of the market's recent gains have come after
accommodative monetary policies by central banks globally. On
Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said in an
ABC News interview the Fed wasn't taking any options off the
table, when asked about the potential for more quantitative
easing.
February durable goods orders are due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey were expecting a 3 percent
rise in orders, compared with a 3.7 percent drop in January.
Family Dollar Stores Inc reported second-quarter
earnings that beat expectations, but same-store sales rose less
than the company had anticipated.
Late Tuesday, both Sealy Corp and PVH Corp
reported quarterly earnings that beat expectations.
Paychex Inc and Red Hat Inc are due to
report earnings later Wednesday.
Apple Inc will offer buyers of its new iPad in
Australia a refund after it was accused of misleading
advertising. The stock hit a new all-time high of $616.28 and
closed with a market capitalization of $572.92 billion.
U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year highs on Tuesday,
though gains in technology names limited the Nasdaq's decline.