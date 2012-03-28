US STOCKS-Futures imply flat open after durable goods data

* Crude falls as govts consider releasing reserves
* Feb durable goods weaker than expected
* Many big names hitting 52-week highs
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 0.1 pt, Nasdaq 4 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S . stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Wednesday, cutting earlier gains after
a weaker-than-expected reading on durable goods orders.
Futures had been in solidly higher territory as several
governments, including the United States, considered releasing
oil reserves to ease high prices, seen as an obstacle to
recovery.
New orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose less than
expected in February and a gauge of future business investment
also fell short of forecasts, the Commerce Department said.
"This number is another piece of the puzzle that seems to be
coming together to form a picture that the economy is slowly
improving, but it is definitely a halting recovery where we're
not accelerating to any great degree," said Liam Dalton,
president of Axiom Capital Management Inc in New York.
Crude oil futures fell about 1 percent,
weighed by the possible release of strategic oil reserves by the
U.S. and European nations. Oil prices are up 7.8 percent this
year on Middle East tensions.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 point and were about even
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 11
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 4 points.
Analysts said further upside in the S&P 500 was limited
after gains of more than 12 percent this year. The benchmark
index is on track for its best quarter since the third quarter
of 2009.
Large-cap shares, many already at 52-week highs, could
continue to outperform as money managers dress up their
portfolios ahead of the quarter-end on Friday.
A total of 175 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange hit new
52-week highs Tuesday, including Dow components Home Depot Inc
, Walt Disney Co and International Business
Machines Corp.
Much of the market's recent gains have come after
accommodative monetary policies by central banks globally,
including the U.S. Federal Reserve.
On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, asked in an ABC News
interview about the potential for more quantitative easing, said
the Fed wasn't taking any options off the table.
Family Dollar Stores Inc reported second-quarter
earnings that beat expectations, but same-store sales rose less
than the company forecast.
Late Tuesday, both Sealy Corp and PVH Corp
reported quarterly earnings that beat expectations. S ealy rose
12 percent to $2.10 in premarket trading, while PVH Corp was up
0.7 percent at $90.40. [I D:nL3E8ER72U]
Apple Inc will offer buyers of its new iPad in
Australia a refund after it was accused of misleading
advertising. The stock hit a new all-time high of $616.28 and
closed with a market capitalization of $572.92 billion.
U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year highs on Tuesday,
though gains in technology names limited the Nasdaq's decline.