US STOCKS-Wall St flat as durables data offsets oil decline

* Crude falls as govts consider releasing reserves
* Feb durable goods weaker than expected
* Many big names hitting 52-week highs
* Dow flat, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks were flat on
Wednesday as a weaker-than-expected reading on durable goods
orders offset hopes that high oil prices could fall, removing a
headwind to the economic recovery.
U.S. crude oil futures fell nearly 2 percent after a
French newspaper reported several governments, including the
United States, were considering the release of oil reserves to
ease high prices at the pump, which are seen as an obstacle to
an economic recovery.
New orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose less than
expected in February and a gauge of future business investment
also missed forecasts, casting a shadow on the manufacturing
sector's support of the recovery.
"The miss in durable goods took the enthusiasm out of the
market, since they're usually seen as a signal of economic
growth," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in
New York. "Still, markets remain strong, and it isn't a surprise
to see us consolidate after the gains we've seen."
French newspaper Le Monde reported France was in talks with
the U.S. and Britain on a possible release of strategic oil
stocks. Oil prices are up 7.8 percent this year.
"If those reserves were released, that would add supply into
the equation and help lower prices, which have essentially been
acting as a tax on consumers and businesses," Sarhan said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.21
points, or 0.01 percent, at 13,196.52. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.31 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,411.21.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.42 points, or 0.14
percent, at 3,124.77.
Analysts said further upside in the S&P 500 was limited
after gains of more than 12 percent this year. The benchmark
index is on track for its best quarter since the third quarter
of 2009.
Large-cap shares, many already at 52-week highs, could
continue to outperform as money managers dress up their
portfolios ahead of the quarter-end on Friday.
A total of 175 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange hit
52-week highs Tuesday, including Dow components Home Depot Inc
, Walt Disney Co and International Business
Machines Corp.
Much of the market's recent gains have come after
accommodative monetary policies by central banks globally,
including the U.S. Federal Reserve.
On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, asked in an ABC News
interview about the potential for more quantitative easing, said
the Fed wasn't taking any options off the table.
Family Dollar Stores Inc reported second-quarter
earnings that beat expectations, sending the stock up 0.9
percent to $58.69.
Shares of Annie's Inc surged 67.1 percent to $31.75
after the organic food maker's initial public offering priced
shares at $19, above its expected range.
Late Tuesday, PVH Corp reported earnings that beat
estimates. The stock was up 1.6 percent at $91.24.
Apple Inc will offer buyers of its new iPad in
Australia a refund after it was accused of misleading
advertising. Still, shares rose nearly 1 percent to $620.23 and
hit another all-time high in early trading.