US STOCKS-Wall St falls, dragged down by energy, materials

* Commodity-related shares drop along with oil, metal prices
* February durable goods orders weaker than forecast
* Dow off 0.7 pct, S&P off 0.7 pct, Nasdaq off 0.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks fell on
Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its worst day in
about three weeks, as sliding oil and metals prices gave
investors a reason to sell commodity-related shares.
A weaker-than-expected report on February durable goods
orders deflated some of the recent investor optimism and
provided a catalyst for the selling. The data was taken as a
sign of tepid growth in the first quarter.
Analysts said quarter-end stock buying, which lifted stocks
earlier this week, may be easing.
The S&P 500 is still up 11.4 percent so far for the first
quarter, which is expected to be the best three-month period for
the broad market index since the third quarter of 2009.
Window dressing at the "end of quarter has probably driven
up stock prices over the last couple of days," said Robbert Van
Batenburg, head of equity research at Louis Capital in New York.
"That upward pressure is fading away," he added. "If you buy
a stock now, it's going to settle on Monday, and it won't show
up in the first-quarter results."
The S&P 500 materials sector index, down 1.9
percent, led the broad market's decline, followed by the S&P
energy sector index, down 1.5 percent. All 10 S&P 500
sectors were lower.
Caterpillar Inc, down 3.7 percent at $104.03, was
the biggest drag on the Dow. Major oil companies Exxon Mobil
Corp, down 1.3 percent at $85.47, and Chevron Corp
, down 1.4 percent at $105.50, also weighed heavily on
the blue-chip average.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 88.47
points, or 0.67 percent, at 13,109.26. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.93 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,402.59.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.21 points, or
0.65 percent, at 3,100.14.
Despite the decline, the S&P 500's ability to hold the 1,400
level was an indication that the market's uptrend was still in
place, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells
Capital Management.
U.S. May crude oil futures slid $1.92, or 1.79
percent, to settle at $105.41 a barrel, after data showed a
sharp increase in crude inventories in the United States in the
latest week. The prospect of a release of some U.S. and European
strategic oil reserves also helped drive oil prices lower.
Gold and copper prices also fell as the durable goods orders
raised questions about the U.S. economy's pace of recovery and
curbed investors' appetite for risk.
Data showed new orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 2.2
percent in February, falling short of a consensus forecast for a
3 percent gain, while a gauge of future business investment also
missed forecasts, casting a shadow on the manufacturing sector's
support of the recovery.
Much of the market's recent gains have come after improved
economic data and accommodative monetary policies by the U.S.
Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world. On
Tuesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, asked in an ABC News
interview about the potential for more quantitative easing, said
the Fed wasn't taking any options off the table.
In the tech sector, the stock of Apple Inc hit yet
another lifetime high of $621.45 earlier in the day. The company
said it will offer buyers of its new iPad in Australia a refund
after it was accused of misleading advertising.
By late afternoon, Apple had given up some of its earlier
gains. It was trading at $617.80, up 0.5 percent.