US STOCKS-Wall St falls for 3rd day, Nasdaq off 1 pct

* Weekly jobless claims miss forecast
* Best Buy slides after weaker-than-expected sales
* Financials weakest S&P sector, Wells Fargo drops
* Indexes down: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. stocks were on track for
a third day of losses on Thursday after jobless claims data
failed to meet heightened market expectations as stocks come off
their best first quarter in 14 years.
New U.S. jobless claims fell to a 4-year low last week but
still missed forecasts, while the prior week's number was
revised up. After a period of improvement, analysts said the
report showed signs of stalling, a worry for investors.
"The data today is evidence that we're not going to have the
robust recovery we had been expecting. The economy is growing,
and the labor market is healing, but both on a very slow basis,"
said Michael Yoshikami, chief executive officer at Destination
Wealth Management in Walnut Creek, California.
Separately, U.S. household income grew at a faster pace in
the fourth quarter than previously thought, which should help
underpin spending this quarter.
The S&P 500 is up 10.9 percent this quarter, its best start
to the year since 1998 and its best quarter since the third
period of 2009.
Some analysts are looking for a market pullback early in the
second quarter after the strong early run as investors seek
confirmation the economy is not about to slow.
"We've had an incredible rally, and in order for us to keep
moving up, we're going to need data that is very strongly
positive, not just lukewarm," Yoshikami said.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 82.91
points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,043.30. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 13.25 points, or 0.94 percent, at
1,392.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 31.86 points,
or 1.03 percent, at 3,073.10.
All ten S&P sectors fell, with financials, a group
closely tied to economic growth prospects, down 1.8 percent.
Wells Fargo & Co fell 2.2 percent to $33.70.
The S&P is off only 0.1 percent this week, with the day's
decline erasing a strong rally on Monday.
Best Buy Co Inc fell nearly 10 percent to $24.08 and
was the biggest decliner on the S&P 500. The electronics
retailer reported weaker-than-expected sales, and said it will
close 50 big-box stores and cut 400 jobs.
Illumina Inc rose 4.4 percent to $52.07 after Roche
Holding AG hiked its offer for the U.S. gene sequencing
company in hopes of winning over Illumina shareholders before
the annual meeting next month.
Red Hat Inc soared 14.4 percent to $58.79 after the
business software maker's profit beat expectations for the fifth
straight quarter.
Fossil Inc will replace Medco Health Solutions Inc
in the S&P 500 as Express Scripts Inc acquires
Medco in a deal expected to be completed soon. The date of the
index change has yet to be announced.