US STOCKS-Futures dip after S&P hits 4-yr high; FOMC eyed

* Factory orders, FOMC meeting minutes on tap
* SEC in preliminary Groupon probe-WSJ
* Futures down: S&P 3.4 pts, Dow 34 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Tuesday after the S&P 500 climbed to a 4-year high in the
previous session as investors awaited factory orders data and
minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
* U.S. stocks started the second quarter strong on Monday,
with the S&P 500 marking its highest close since mid-May 2008.
The Dow scored its highest finish since Dec. 31, 2007, while the
Nasdaq once again finished at levels not seen since late 2000.
* Investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Open
Market Committee March 13 meeting, due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT),
that may provide clues on any potential quantitative easing.
* Federal Reserve policymakers on Monday signaled little
appetite for further monetary steps to stimulate U.S. growth in
an economy that is gradually strengthening.
* The U.S. Commerce Dept releases February factory orders
data at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey
expected a 1.5 percent rise, compared with a January decrease of
1.0 percent.
* The financial sector will be in focus after European Union
regulators said they want banks to restructure to wean
themselves off cheap central bank loans and attract funding from
investors and markets.
* S&P 500 futures dipped 3.4 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 34
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 4.5 points.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European
shares inched lower early Tuesday after their biggest daily gain
in three weeks on Monday, with mining stocks among the biggest
decliners.
* The U.S. futures regulator accused the Royal Bank of
Canada of running a "trading scheme of massive
proportion" to gain lucrative Canadian tax benefits.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into
Groupon Inc's revised financial results, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
* U.S. automakers are due to release March auto sales later
in the day. Economists expect annualized sales of 5.62 million
cars and 5.80 million trucks versus February's 5.846 million
cars and 5.854 million trucks.
* Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will preside over an
open session of the Financial Stability Oversight Council later
Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, FDIC acting
Chair Martin Gruenberg, CFTC Chair Gary Gensler and other senior
financial officials will participate.