US STOCKS-Wall St takes breather; Fed minutes ahead

* Apple shares lift Nasdaq
* Fed minutes due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT
* Indexes: Dow, S&P both down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Tuesday as the market showed signs of fatigue after
major indexes hit multiyear highs.
Financial and energy stocks were the biggest decliners. But
Apple Inc was up 1.8 percent near $629.59, supporting
the Nasdaq as it outperformed other indexes.
Wall Street had a strong start to the second quarter on
Monday, with the S&P 500 marking its highest close since mid-May
2008. The Dow scored its highest finish since Dec. 31, 2007,
while the Nasdaq once again closed at levels not seen since late
2000.
"We had a very strong first quarter and it was not
surprising to see a spillover into yesterday. Today, on the
other hand, may be a good chance to take a pause, especially as
we head into earnings season," said James Dunigan, chief
investment officer at PNC Wealth Management in Philadelphia.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.40
points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,258.09. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was off 0.70 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,418.34.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.65 points, or 0.25
percent, at 3,127.35.
Investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market
Committee's March 13 meeting, due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), that
may provide clues on any potential quantitative easing.
Federal Reserve policymakers on Monday signaled little
appetite for further monetary steps to stimulate U.S. growth in
an economy that is gradually strengthening.
Among blue chips, Alcoa Inc was down 0.4 percent at
$10.13 and Bank of America Corp lost nearly 1 percent to
$9.59.
New orders for U.S. factory goods rebounded in February, the
government said, suggesting manufacturing held on to momentum
early in the year despite signs of slower growth. Market
reaction was muted.