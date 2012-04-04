US STOCKS-Wall St drops on fading Fed stimulus hopes, euro zone

* US ISM non-manufacturing index 56 in March
* US private sector adds 209,000 jobs in March-ADP
* Spanish debt yields rise as deficit problems mount
* Fed minutes indicate further asset buying unlikely
* Dow off 1.2 pct, S&P off 1.3 pct, Nasdaq off 1.9 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks dropped for the
second straight session on Wednesday, a day after minutes from
the latest Federal Reserve meeting suggested further monetary
stimulus was unlikely and a disappointing Spanish debt auction
rekindled euro-zone concerns.
Spanish borrowing costs jumped at bond auctions, sparking
worry about a recurrence of a euro-zone debt crisis and
highlighting recession worries in the region.
The PHLX Europe sector index lost 3 percent.
Selling was broad as indexes tracking nine of the 10 S&P 500
sectors were lower, with energy, financial and technology stocks
among the worst performers. The benchmark S&P 500 index has
fallen in eight of the past 12 sessions. T he Nasdaq was on track
for its worst percentage drop since Dec. 8.
Two Long-Term Refinancing Operations launched by the
European Central Bank had helped push euro-zone fears to the
background and enabled investors to focus on improving domestic
data and a supportive monetary policy from the Fed, sending the
S&P 500 up more than 27 percent from its October low.
"They are still recovering from the surprise they got from
the Fed yesterday and the minutes," said Cummins Catherwood,
managing director of Boenning & Scattergood in West
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
"The market has been looking for a reason to consolidate,
take a rest, call it what you what will, and a large part of
that is what is happening today."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 163.51
points, or 1.24 percent, to 13,036.04. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 18.39 points, or 1.30 percent, to 1,394.99.
The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 58.92 points, or
1.89 percent, to 3,054.65.
Private-sector jobs data, released by payrolls processor
ADP, showed U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs in March,
suggesting the labor market was continuing to strengthen, but it
was not enough to boost investor sentiment.
The Institute for Supply Management's services-sector index
for March fell to 56.0 percent from 57.3 percent in February,
the private group reported. Market reaction was muted.
In corporate news, Moody's downgraded the ratings of
conglomerate General Electric Co and its finance unit
General Electric Capital each by a notch, saying there were
"material risks" associated with GE Capital's funding model. The
stock, a Dow component, fell 1.2 percent to $19.73.
Yahoo Inc said it was laying off 2,000 employees,
signaling a broad shakeup of the company. The stock dropped 0.9
percent to $15.05.
McDonald's Corp lost 2.3 percent to $97.16 after
Goldman Sachs removed the stock, a Dow component, from its
"conviction buy" list, and cut its price target on the shares of
the world's largest fast-food restaurant chain to $110.
Semiconductors weighed on the Nasdaq, as SanDisk Corp
dropped 10.2 percent to $44.93 after the flash-memory
maker warned that its revenue and margins are hurting from weak
demand from mobile phone manufacturers as well as from a glut in
supply that has led to lower prices.
The PHLX semiconductor index lost 2.7 percent.