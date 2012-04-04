US STOCKS-Wall St down on stimulus doubts, Spain auction

* US ISM non-manufacturing index 56.0 in March
* US private sector adds 209,000 jobs in March-ADP
* Spanish debt yields rise as deficit problems mount
* Dow off 0.9 pct, S&P off 1 pct, Nasdaq off 1.6 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks fell for a second
day on Wednesday as investors faced the prospect of no new
monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve and as a poorly
received bond auction in Spain suggested the effects of earlier
European funding operations may be waning.
Selling was broad as indexes tracking nine of the 10 S&P 500
sectors were lower, with energy, financial and technology stocks
among the worst performers. The benchmark S&P 500 index has
fallen in eight of the past 12 sessions. T he Nasdaq was on track
for its worst daily percentage drop since Dec. 8.
Spanish borrowing costs jumped at bond auctions, raising
concerns that the rally in troubled peripheral sovereign debt
sparked by the European Central Bank's two Long-Term Refinancing
Operations may be coming to an end.
Stocks continued to feel the fallout from minutes from the
Federal Reserve's latest meeting, published on Tuesday. They
showed the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee
was moving away from introducing more monetary stimulus in a
surprise turn for the market.
"The major support for the economy and for the financial
markets over the past two years has been stimulus, and without
it it's still a question whether these economies can make it on
their own," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at
Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 117.12
points, or 0.89 percent, to 13,082.43. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 13.97 points, or 0.99 percent, to 1,399.41.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 50.75 points, or 1.63
percent, to 3,062.82.
Signs that the U.S. economy was on the mend in the first
quarter have helped markets rally this year. But there is now a
growing feeling among investors that a least some of that
improvement may have been due to the mild winter. After the S&P
500's near 30-percent run since early October, investors are
turning cautious ahead of second-quarter economic data.
"The economy now has to prove itself. Were those numbers we
saw in the first quarter due to weather conditions or were they
real? It's going to take five or six weeks to sort this out,"
said Bittles.
Private-sector jobs data, released by payrolls processor
ADP, showed U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs in March,
suggesting the labor market was continuing to strengthen, but it
was not enough to boost investor sentiment.
Some investors caution about reading too much into the
weakness, saying that the market needs a reason to consolidate
after its big run and that the fundamental picture, while not
inspiring, is at least solid.
"The market has been looking for a reason to consolidate,
take a rest, call it what you what will, and a large part of
that is what is happening today," said Cummins Catherwood,
managing director of Boenning & Scattergood in West
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Moody's downgraded the ratings of conglomerate General
Electric Co and its finance unit, GE Capital, each by a
notch, saying there were "material risks" associated with GE
Capital's funding model. The stock, a Dow component, fell 1
percent to $19.76.
McDonald's Corp lost 1.8 percent to $97.59 after
Goldman Sachs removed it from Goldman's "conviction buy" list
and cut its price target on shares of the world's largest
fast-food restaurant chain to $110.
Semiconductors weighed on the Nasdaq as SanDisk Corp
dropped 10.4 percent to $44.83 after the flash-memory
maker warned that its revenue and margins are hurting from weak
demand from mobile phone manufacturers as well as from a glut in
supply that has led to lower prices.
The PHLX semiconductor index lost 2.3 percent.