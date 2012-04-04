US STOCKS-Wall St down on stimulus doubts, Spain debt sale

* Chipmakers weigh on Nasdaq; Sandisk slumps
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks fell for a second
day on Wednesday as investors contemplated a world without
monetary stimulus and a poorly received bond auction in Spain
suggested the effects of Europe's funding operations were
waning.
Selling was broad as indexes tracking nine of the 10 S&P 500
sectors ended lower, with financial, materials and technology
shares the worst performers. The S&P's financial index fell 1.6
percent. Shares of Morgan Stanley, often sensitive to
concerns over Europe, dropped 3.5 percent to $18.69.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has fallen in eight of the past
12 sessions, dropping below its 14-day moving average for the
first time in a month. The Nasdaq posted its worst daily
percentage drop since Dec. 14.
"The major support for the economy and for the financial
markets over the past two years has been stimulus, and without
it, it's still a question whether these economies can make it on
their own," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at
Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville.
Spanish borrowing costs jumped at bond auctions, raising
concerns that the rally in troubled sovereign debt of euro-zone
peripheral nations sparked by the European Central Bank's two
Long-Term Refinancing Operations may be coming to an end. The
yield on the country's 10-year bond leaped to 5.7 percent, its
highest since January.
Equity markets have rallied steadily since the ECB's
stimulus efforts eased funding pressures for euro-zone banks,
removing a source of anxiety for U.S. investors. But Spain's
stocks have languished. The IBEX 35 index is approaching
last year's crisis lows, and the New York-traded shares of
lender Santander have fallen 16 percent since March 19.
Stocks continued to feel the fallout from minutes from the
Federal Reserve's latest meeting, published on Tuesday. They
showed the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee
was moving away from introducing more monetary stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 124.80 points,
or 0.95 percent, at 13,074.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
lost 14.42 points, or 1.02 percent, at 1,398.96. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 45.48 points, or 1.46
percent, at 3,068.09.
Signs that the U.S. economy was on the mend in the first
quarter have helped markets rally this year. But there is now a
growing feeling among investors that a least some of that
improvement may have been due to the mild winter. After the S&P
500's near 30-percent run since early October, investors are
turning cautious ahead of second-quarter economic data.
"The economy now has to prove itself. Were those numbers we
saw in the first quarter due to weather conditions or were they
real? It's going to take five or six weeks to sort this out,"
said Bittles.
Commodities, a hedge against the inflationary and
dollar-weakening effects of monetary stimulus, dropped sharply.
Copper fell more than 3 percent, its most in nearly two months,
while gold fell to its lowest in nearly three months.
Weakness in commodities hurt the S&P's materials sector,
down 1.4 percent. The ARCA Gold Bugs index, which tracks 16 gold
miners traded in New York, fell 4.3 percent.
But some investors caution about reading too much into the
weakness, saying that the market needs a reason to consolidate
after its big run and that the fundamental picture, while not
inspiring, is at least solid.
That was shown in the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's
fear gauge, which could not sustain its gains after it moved
above resistance at its 50-day moving average. The index hit a
high of 17.74, its highest in nearly a month, before retreating.
"It appears that the VIX will not sustain this breakout.
Thus the market may not be ready for a significant drop at this
time," said Stifel Nicolaus options market strategist Elliot
Spar.
Private-sector jobs data, released by payrolls processor
ADP, showed U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs in March,
suggesting the labor market was continuing to strengthen, but it
was not enough to boost investor sentiment.
Moody's downgraded the ratings of conglomerate General
Electric Co and its finance unit, GE Capital, each by a
notch, saying there were "material risks" associated with GE
Capital's funding model. The stock, a Dow component, fell 1.1
percent to $19.74.
McDonald's Corp lost 1.9 percent to $97.48 after
Goldman Sachs removed it from Goldman's "conviction buy" list
and cut its price target on shares of the world's largest
fast-food restaurant chain to $110.
Semiconductors weighed on the Nasdaq as SanDisk Corp
dropped 11.1 percent to $44.51 after the flash-memory
maker warned that its revenue and margins are hurting from weak
demand from mobile phone manufacturers as well as from a glut in
supply that has led to lower prices.
The PHLX semiconductor index lost 2.2 percent.
Volume was light, with about 6.82 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion. About
four stocks fell for every one that rose.