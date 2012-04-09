US STOCKS-Futures fall after weak payrolls report

* Weak jobs data increases chance of more economic stimulus
* Indexes off: S&P 15.2 pts, Dow 105 pts, Nasdaq 27.5 pts
NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stock index futures
traded lower on Monday after last week's much
weaker-than-expected report on U.S. job creation for March.
* U.S. non-farm payrolls grew by 120,000 in March, far below
the forecast gain of 203,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dipped
to 8.2 percent, down from 8.3 percent in February.
* The report casts doubt over the ability of the U.S.
economy to help boost the global economy as Europe's debt crisis
resurfaces and worries remain whether China will avoid a hard
landing.
* A lack of major economic data on Monday will keep
investors focused on Friday's report, which came in on an equity
market holiday.
* Bank shares could rank among the most badly hit Monday.
The Select Sector SPDR Financial ETF fell 1.5 percent in
light premarket trading, with Bank Of America off 1.7
percent at $9.07.
* S&P 500 futures fell 15.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 105
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 27.5 points.
* The weak payrolls report could renew hopes for more
monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve. The central bank
last week released minutes from its March meeting that suggested
less of an appetite among committee members for more stimulus
despite their expressing worries about the sluggish pace of U.S.
growth.
* U.S. equities have rallied sharply in recent months,
gaining nearly 30 percent since early October to push the S&P
500 near four-year highs. The market has stalled in the last few
weeks as investors question the swiftness of the gains and
whether economic data is strong enough to warrant higher stock
prices.
* Earnings will come to the fore this week, with bellwethers
Google Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to
report results. Alcoa will on Tuesday be the first Dow
component to report.