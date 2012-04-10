US STOCKS-S&P 500 falls for fifth session, holds key support

* Alcoa to unofficially start earnings season after the bell
* Apple briefly tops $600 bln market capitalization
* Supervalu shares jump after results, outlook
* Best Buy shares plunge after news its CEO resigned
* Dow off 0.55 pct, S&P down 0.48 pct, Nasdaq off 0.38 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 10 The S&P 500 fell for a fifth
straight session in choppy trading on Tuesday, again testing key
technical support ahead of the start of first quarter earnings
season.
Technology shares helped cap losses, with Apple
hitting a new high of $644 per share to briefly top a $600
billion market capitalization.
The S&P is up nearly 10 percent so far this year but fell
2.6 percent in the past four sessions as investors questioned
the economy's strength and the U.S. Federal Reserve's resolve to
continue flooding the market with easy cash.
Some analysts view the pullback as a buying opportunity,
while others see it as the start of a long-awaited correction.
"We've been hanging around the lows established after
Friday; the market seems to be accepting these levels and that
sets up the opportunity for another sharp move higher," said Tom
Alexander, head of Alexander Trading in Savannah, Georgia.
"However, if we take the lows out this could be the
beginning of something bigger to the downside," he said.
Many analysts are focusing on the S&P's 50-day moving
average as the support level that will make or break the current
uptrend.
Friday's soft U.S. payrolls report added to recent losses in
the U.S. stock market sparked by last week's minutes from the
Fed's March policy meeting that were interpreted as showing the
central bank as less than keen to launch more stimulus.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed most major Wall Street banks
expect anemic growth in the U.S. jobs market and a struggling
economic recovery to force the Fed to undertake another round of
monetary stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 71.48 points,
or 0.55 percent, to 12,858.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
lost 6.64 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,375.56. The
Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.61 points, or 0.38 percent,
to 3,035.47.
The S&P on Tuesday hit a low near 1,375, testing support at
its 50-day moving average, now near 1,372.5. Monday's decline
was the biggest in more than a month on the S&P, but trading
volumes were the second-lowest so far this year.
Supervalu Inc shares jumped 7 percent to $5.69 after
the third-largest U.S. supermarket operator reported
better-than-expected earnings and issued a full-year profit
forecast above Wall Street's view.
Best Buy shares hit their lowest since December 2008
and were at their session low after Chief Executive Brian Dunn
resigned after 28 years with the world's largest consumer
electronics retail chain. Shares last traded down 2.3 percent at
$22.11.
Dow component Alcoa Inc, a bellwether for the
industrial sector, unofficially kick-starts the quarterly
earnings season after the closing bell.