US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds after 5-day decline

* Alcoa's stock up after company posts surprise profit
* Nokia ADRs tumble after company warns about loss
* Dow up 0.7 pct, S&P up 0.9 pct, Nasdaq up 1 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stocks rose on
Wednesday, bouncing back after five days of sharp losses that
pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq below their key technical
levels.
Sectors linked with economic growth led the way higher as
their recently beaten-down prices made them attractive to
bargain hunters. The S&P financial sector index rose 1.6
percent. Bank of America gained 3.5 percent to $8.84.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 closed below its 50-day moving
average for the first time since December, and the level
provided technical resistance in Wednesday's rebound.
The S&P's 50-day moving average is now near 1,373, close to
today's session high.
"If you look at the factors that pushed us lower in the past
five days - concerns about the earnings season and the European
financial system weakening again - those factors seem to have
abated," said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer of North Star
Investment Management Corp in Chicago.
Alcoa Inc shares rose 7.7 percent to $10.03 a day
after the Dow component reported a first-quarter profit instead
of a loss that Wall Street was expecting, easing concerns about
a weak earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 94.53 points,
or 0.74 percent, at 12,810.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 11.68 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,370.27. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 29.10 points, or 0.97
percent, at 3,020.32.
Tuesday marked the S&P 500's largest daily percentage in
four months. Investors will evaluate if the slide presents an
opportunity for those who missed the market's gains in the first
three months of the year.
Calming fears about the euro zone, European Central Bank
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday the
central bank still had the Securities Market Programme (SMP) in
place allowing it to purchase the debt of euro-zone nations,
should the need arise.
Glass container maker Owens Illinois was the S&P
500's largest gainer a day after the company said it expects a
35 percent rise in its first-quarter profit. In Wednesday's
session by midday, the stock was up 6.9 percent at $23.53 after
earlier touching a session high at $24.47.
In contrast, the U.S.-listed shares of Nokia tumbled
12.9 percent to $4.38 after the mobile phone maker warned its
phone business would post losses in the first two quarters this
year, as it struggles to revamp its product line.
Bearish analysts, however, see more declines ahead as a
result of an overextended market that has lost its footing as
the euro zone's debt crisis resurfaces and U.S. economic
indicators soften.
Still, the economy would have to take a "fairly dramatic"
negative turn for the Federal Reserve to launch another round of
monetary stimulus, said Dennis Lockhart, the president of the
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. His is a 2012
voting member of the policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee.
Signals that the Fed was not keen to push for more stimulus
triggered the market pullback that started last week.
Investors have an eye on developments in Indonesia after a
massive earthquake and aftershocks struck off its coast,
bringing back memories of a 2004 tsunami that killed about
230,000 people in 13 Indian Ocean countries, including Thailand,
Sri Lanka and India.
The low-volume Market Vector Indonesia Index ETF
gained 0.6 percent.