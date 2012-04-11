US STOCKS-Wall St rises after five losing days, Alcoa soars

* Alcoa rallies after posting surprise profit
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 11 An encouraging start to
earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from
five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 below a key
technical level.
Equities cut gains late in the session after the Federal
Reserve said rising energy costs were a concern for economic
growth. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said the economy
would have to get a lot worse before the central bank would
offer more stimulus.
Sectors linked with economic growth led the way higher as
their recently beaten-down prices made them attractive to
bargain hunters. The S&P financial sector index rose 1.6
percent. Bank of America gained 3.7 percent to $8.86.
Alcoa Inc rose 6.3 percent to $9.90 a day after the
Dow component reported a surprise first-quarter profit, easing
concerns about a weak earnings season.
"Expectations have been running very low, so the optimistic
start to earnings season is a very welcome sign," said Jack
Ablin, chief investment officer of Harris Private Bank in
Chicago. "That said, we're going to get a broad sense of how
industries are faring this week, and we may trade sideways until
we get that."
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 closed below its 50-day moving
average for the first time since December, and on Wednesday the
level provided technical resistance to its rebound. The S&P's
50-day moving average is now near 1,373, close to Wednesday's
session high.
Google Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells
Fargo & Co are among the companies slated to report
later this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 89.46 points,
or 0.70 percent, to 12,805.39 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 10.12 points, or 0.74 percent, to
1,368.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 25.24
points, or 0.84 percent, to 3,016.46.
Tuesday marked the S&P 500's largest daily percentage drop
in four months. Investors will assess whether the slide presents
a buying opportunity for those who missed the market's gains in
the first three months of the year.
The U.S. economy kept growing moderately in the late winter
months, although rising gas prices were beginning to worry
producers and consumers across the country, the Federal Reserve
said in its latest "Beige Book" summary of national activity.
This assessment had little impact on equities.
European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure,
calming fears about the euro zone, said on Wednesday the central
bank still had the Securities Market Programme (SMP) in place
allowing it to purchase the debt of euro-zone nations, should
the need arise.
Glass container maker Owens Illinois surged 6.9
percent to $23.52 a day after the company forecast a 35 percent
rise in its first-quarter profit.
In contrast, the U.S.-listed shares of Nokia tumbled
15.7 percent to $4.24 after the mobile phone maker warned its
phone business would post losses in the first two quarters this
year, as it struggles to revamp its product line.
Bearish analysts see more declines ahead as a result of an
overextended market that has lost its footing as the euro zone's
debt crisis resurfaces and U.S. economic indicators soften.
Volume was light, with about 6.31 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and the
Nasdaq, below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.
More than three-fourths of the stocks traded on both the New
York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq closed higher.