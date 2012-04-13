US STOCKS-Futures off as Spain yields rise, China disappoints

* Spanish banks borrow heavily from ECB in March
* CPI, consumer sentiment data on tap
* Futures off: Dow 46 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.75 pts
NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday as concerns over Spain's rising borrowing costs
resurfaced and after Chinese data that had fueled the previous
day's rally disappointed.
* U.S. investors are also eyeing earnings from top tier
banks JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, expected before the opening
bell.
* Copper and oil tripped after data showed China's economy
grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years, but losses were
capped by hopes the soft data was a sign Beijing could ease
monetary policy further to support the economy.
* The Spanish benchmark government bond yield jumped above
5.9 percent after data showed Spanish banks borrowed heavily
from the European Central Bank in March, reviving concerns over
the country's finances.
* The S&P 500 added more than 2 percent in the two previous
sessions as immediate concerns over rising yields in Spain and
Italy ebbed and on bets the Chinese GDP data would surprise on
the upside.
* S&P 500 futures fell 4.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 46
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 10.75 points.
* Investors awaited the March Consumer Price Index, due at
8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), as well as the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys' preliminary April
consumer sentiment index at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT). Economists in
a Reuters survey expect a reading of 76.2, a repeat of the final
March reading.
* Google will be in focus a day after it exceeded
Wall Street's profit expectations and announced a stock split
designed to preserve the control of co-founders Larry Page and
Sergey Brin.
* On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average
jumped 181.19 points, or 1.41 percent, to end at 12,986.58. The
S&P 500 Index gained 18.86 points, or 1.38 percent, to
1,387.57. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 39.09 points, or
1.30 percent, to 3,055.55.