US STOCKS-Futures fall on Spanish yields, China GDP

* Spanish banks borrow heavily from ECB in March
* JPMorgan, Wells Fargo shares fall after results
* Futures off: Dow 38 pts, S&P 6.3 pts, Nasdaq 11.75 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday as concerns over Spain's rising borrowing costs
resurfaced and after disappointing Chinese growth data, and
banks fell after quarterly results.
JPMorgan Chase & Co shares fell alongside first
quarter profit, and Wells Fargo lost more than 2 percent
after results.
Earlier reports showed Spanish banks borrowed heavily from
the European Central Bank in March, sending benchmark yields
higher, while China's economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly
three years.
"The Chinese GDP number was weaker than expected and
everyone had used it as an excuse to rally yesterday," said
Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New
York.
"JPMorgan is down after what seemed a better than expected
quarter, we're seeing further weakness in Spain and Europe we
should give some of (the previous gains) back," Boockvar said.
The S&P 500 added more than 2 percent in the two previous
sessions as immediate concerns over rising yields in Spain and
Italy ebbed and on bets the Chinese GDP data would surprise on
the upside.
S&P 500 futures fell 6.3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 38
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 11.75 points.
S&P futures traded above their 50-day average throughout the
session, after closing below that level twice earlier this week.
Basic materials and energy shares could be pressured as
copper and oil prices dipped after the Chinese data. Still, some
hoped the soft data was a sign Beijing could ease monetary
policy further to support the economy.
On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average jumped
181.19 points, or 1.41 percent, to end at 12,986.58. The S&P 500
Index gained 18.86 points, or 1.38 percent, to 1,387.57.
The Nasdaq Composite climbed 39.09 points, or 1.30
percent, to 3,055.55.