US STOCKS-Wall St to slip on Spanish, Chinese data

* Spanish banks borrow heavily from ECB in March
* Chinese GDP grows at slowest pace in three years
* JPMorgan, Wells Fargo shares fall after results
* Futures off: Dow 63 pts, S&P 6.3 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. stocks were set to fall
at the open on Friday as concerns over Spain's rising borrowing
costs resurfaced and after disappointing Chinese growth data.
Spain's benchmark government bond yield jumped above 5.9
percent after data showed Spanish banks borrowed heavily from
the European Central Bank in March, reviving concerns over the
country's finances.
Further pressuring equities, China's economy grew at its
slowest pace in nearly three years and no signs of fresh
stimulus are seen.
"The Chinese GDP number was weaker than expected and
everyone had used it as an excuse to rally yesterday," said
Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New
York.
Bank shares are seen under pressure after premarket declines
in JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, despite beating quarterly earnings
expectations. The Select Sector Financial SPDR ETF fell
0.8 percent
"JPMorgan is down after what seemed a better than expected
quarter, we're seeing further weakness in Spain and Europe we
should give some of (the recent gains) back," Boockvar said.
The S&P 500 added more than 2 percent in the two previous
sessions as immediate concerns over rising yields in Spain and
Italy ebbed and on bets the Chinese GDP data would surprise on
the upside.
S&P 500 futures fell 7.6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 70
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 11.75 points.
S&P futures traded above their 50-day average throughout the
session, after closing below that level twice earlier this week.
Basic materials and energy shares also could be pressured as
copper and oil prices dipped after the Chinese data.
U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in March, boosting the
view the U.S. Federal Reserve has room to provide more support
for the economy if needed.
On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average jumped
181.19 points, or 1.41 percent, to end at 12,986.58. The S&P 500
Index gained 18.86 points, or 1.38 percent, to 1,387.57.
The Nasdaq Composite climbed 39.09 points, or 1.30
percent, to 3,055.55.