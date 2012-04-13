US STOCKS-Wall St fall on China GDP, Spanish yields

* US consumer sentiment dips in early April
* Spanish banks borrow heavily from ECB in March
* JPMorgan, Wells Fargo shares fall after results
* Stocks off: Dow 0.72 pct, S&P 0.77 pct, Nasdaq 0.88 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. stocks fell Friday on
disappointing Chinese economic data and renewed concerns over
Spain's rising borrowing costs.
After two down and two up days this week, the S&P 500 was on
track to end the week about 1 percent lower.
Weaker-than-expected data showed China's economy grew at its
slowest pace in nearly three years and no signs of fresh
stimulus.
Adding to investor concerns, Spain's benchmark government
bond yield jumped above 5.9 percent after data showed Spanish
banks borrowed heavily from the European Central Bank in
March.
Bank shares were the biggest losers with declines in
JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, despite beating quarterly earnings
expectations. JPMorgan shares fell 2 percent to $43.96
and Wells Fargo shares were off 1.5 percent at $33.52.
The S&P financial sector index fell 1.1 percent.
"The rally yesterday was built on rumors about China that
the numbers would be better-than-expected. So when you get a
number that is worse-than-expected, you have to see some of the
gains pullback," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at
Themis Trading, Chatham, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 93.43
points, or 0.72 percent, at 12,893.15. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.71 points, or 0.77 percent, at
1,376.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 27.02
points, or 0.88 percent, at 3,028.53.
U.S data showed consumer sentiment slipping modestly in
early April as higher gasoline prices hit household budgets even
as optimism over the economic outlook lifted consumers'
expectations. Stock market reaction was muted.
The S&P 500 added more than 2 percent in the two previous
sessions as immediate concerns over rising yields in Spain and
Italy ebbed and on bets the Chinese GDP data would surprise on
the upside.
Basic materials and energy shares also were pressured as
copper and oil prices dipped after the Chinese data.
U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in March, boosting the
view the U.S. Federal Reserve has room to provide more support
for the economy if needed.