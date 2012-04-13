US STOCKS-Wall St drops on euro-zone woes and banks' slide

* Spanish debt-insurance costs hits new high of 500 bps
* Banks fall: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo down 2 pct
* U.S. consumer sentiment dips in early April
* Dow off 0.6 pct, S&P down 0.8 pct, Nasdaq off 1.1 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. stocks fell on Friday on
renewed concerns about the euro zone after the cost of insuring
Spanish debt against default hit a new high.
Banks were the biggest losers. The S&P financial sector
index fell 1.7 percent despite earnings from JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co that beat Wall
Street's expectations. JPMorgan
shares slid 2.1 percent to $43.91 and Wells Fargo shares fell
2.2 percent to $33.27.
The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default hit 500
basis points for the first time on Friday as fears about the
high exposure of the country's banking sector to sovereign debt
drove the price of credit default swaps higher.
Data on Friday showed Spanish banks borrowed a record 316.3
billion euros from the European Central Bank in March and
markets fear much of the funds have been placed in domestic
sovereign debt.
"We are seeing some really serious stuff in the European
credit markets," said James Dailey, portfolio manager at the
TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"The concern is now on global recession. The data out of
China and our consumer sentiment data point to a recession,
which the market has been in denial for awhile."
Data showed the annual rate of growth in China's gross
domestic product slowed to 8.1 percent in the first quarter, the
weakest pace in nearly three years, and below the consensus
forecast of 8.3 percent. That reading marked a
drop from the fourth-quarter rate of 8.9 percent.
U.S data showed consumer sentiment slipping modestly in
early April as higher gasoline prices hit household budgets even
as optimism about the economic outlook lifted consumers'
expectations, according to the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan survey.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 75.04
points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,911.54. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.52 points, or 0.76 percent, at
1,377.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 32.35
points, or 1.06 percent, at 3,023.20.
Pressuring the Nasdaq, Apple Inc shares dropped 2.4
percent to $607.79.
The S&P 500 added 2.1 percent in the two previous sessions
as immediate concerns about rising yields in Spain and Italy
ebbed and on bets the Chinese GDP data would surprise on the
upside.
Basic materials and energy shares also tumbled as copper and
oil prices fell after the Chinese data. An S&P
materials sector index declined 0.6 percent and an S&P
energy sector index lost 1 percent.
U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in March, boosting the
view that the U.S. Federal Reserve has room to provide more
support for the economy if needed.