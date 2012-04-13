US STOCKS-Wall St set to end week lower; banks lead losses

* Spanish debt-insurance costs hits new high of 500 bps
* Banks lead drop: JPMorgan and Wells Fargo off over 2 pct
* S&P 500 on track for worst weekly percentage drop of 2012
* U.S. consumer sentiment slips in early April
* Dow off 0.4 pct, S&P down 0.6 pct, Nasdaq off 0.9 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 13 Wall Street was on track to
end the week lower on Friday as the rising cost of insuring
Spanish debt against default increased worries about Europe's
financial health, sparking a selloff in financial stocks.
In early afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was down 1.4 percent
for the week so far - a drop that would represent the benchmark
index's worst weekly percentage decline of the year - if the
market closes at or near current levels.
The S&P financial sector index fell 1.7 percent
despite earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells
Fargo & Co that beat Wall Street's expectations.
JPMorgan shares slid 2.7 percent
to $43.64. Wells Fargo shares fell 2.2 percent to $33.27.
"There are so many things playing into the decline today and
although I am not turning bearish, I am telling our clients that
they should take a more defensive stance," said Randy Frederick,
managing director of active trading and derivatives at Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"The selloff really started with the weak unemployment
report last week, and then moved on the Spain and Italy bond
yields rising. I was surprised by yesterday's strong rally,
which came largely on speculation about China's growth numbers."
The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default hit 500
basis points for the first time on Friday as fears about the
high exposure of the country's banking sector to sovereign debt
drove the price of credit default swaps higher.
Spanish banks borrowed a record 316.3 billion euros from the
European Central Bank in March, data on Friday showed, and
markets fear a lot of the funds have been placed in domestic
sovereign debt.
Data showed the annual rate of growth in China's gross
domestic product slowed to 8.1 percent in the first quarter -
the weakest pace in nearly three years - from the fourth-quarter
pace of 8.9 percent. The rate for the first three months of 2012
was below the consensus forecast of 8.3 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 52.22 points,
or 0.40 percent, to 12,934.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
fell 8.87 points, or 0.64 percent, to 1,378.70. The
Nasdaq Composite slid 27.96 points, or 0.92 percent, to
3,027.59.
Weighing on the Nasdaq , Apple Inc shares dropped
2.1 percent to $609.87.
In the previous two sessions of back-to-back gains, the S&P
500 added 2.1 percent as immediate concerns about rising yields
in Spain and Italy ebbed and on bets that the Chinese GDP data
would surprise on the upside.
In Friday's session, basic materials and energy shares
dropped as copper and oil prices fell after the Chinese data.
An S&P materials sector index shed 0.6
percent and an S&P energy sector index lost 0.9 percent.
Adding to concerns, two U.S. reports on Friday sent mixed
signals to the Federal Reserve about how much room there might
be to bolster economic growth.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose modestly in March among
signs that a surge in gasoline costs was ebbing, but inflation
still outpaced workers' earnings and threatened to undermine
spending.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed
U.S. consumer sentiment slipping modestly in early April as
higher gasoline prices hit household budgets even as optimism
about the economic outlook lifted consumers' expectations.