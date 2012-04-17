US STOCKS-Futures up after 2-day drop; earnings eyed

* Spanish bond yields edge lower
* Goldman Sachs, Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson results on tap
* Futures up: Dow 60 pts, S&P 7.8 pts, Nasdaq 12.50 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, indicating the S&P 500 may snap a two-day drop, as
investors focus on a slew of corporate earnings and Spanish bond
yields dip.
* A better-than-expected Spanish bill sale boosted
confidence before a longer-term debt auction later in the week.
Spanish debt yields have jumped recently on concerns about the
nation's fiscal stability in the latest flare-up of the
euro-zone debt crisis.
* European stocks gained after the auction and
better-than-expected consumer sentiment data from Germany. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading pan-European shares gained 1.1
percent.
* Earnings season heats up this week, with 86 S&P 500
companies scheduled to report results. According to Thomson
Reuters data, of the 34 companies in the S&P 500 that have
reported results through Monday, 76 percent have reported
earnings above analyst expectations.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports first-quarter
results on Tuesday, and Wall Street forecasts earnings per share
of $3.55, up from $1.56 per share year earlier, bolstered by
write-ups of stocks and bonds in Goldman's investment portfolio
and market-making book.
* Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest soft drink maker,
is expected to report quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share.
* Yahoo Inc is also due to unveil earnings, but the
report may be overshadowed by comments from its new chief
executive, Scott Thompson, who is expected to lay out his vision
for the struggling web pioneer.
* Johnson & Johnson is forecast to report flat
first-quarter earnings per share of $1.35, as recovering sales
growth of prescription drugs is offset by anemic sales of hip
implants and consumer medicines that have been subject to costly
and embarrassing recalls.
* International Business Machines Corp reports
earnings after the bell on Tuesday, and investors are hoping
strong software demand will make for a repeat of last year's
first-quarter performance, when the company raised its full year
forecast.
* A unit of Toshiba Corp is in talks to buy IBM
Corp's point-of-sale terminal business, which includes cash
registers, a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
* S&P 500 futures rose 7.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 60
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12.5 points.
* Economic data expected Tuesday include housing starts and
permits for March from the Commerce Department at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 705,000
annualized rate in March versus 698,000 in February, and a total
of 710,000 permits in March compared with 715,000 in the prior
month.
* At 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), the Federal Reserve releases
industrial production and capacity utilization data for March.
Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.3 percent rise in
production and a reading of 78.6 percent for capacity
utilization. In the previous report, production was flat and
capacity utilization was 78.4 percent.
* Apple Inc shares were flat at $580 in premarket
trading. Shares of the iPad maker have fallen in five straight
session, the longest losing streak for the stock since
September.
* Asian shares fell as surging Spanish borrowing costs
underscored the fading impact of the European Central Bank's
bond purchases and stoked investor nervousness over euro zone
debt woes, sapping their risk appetite.