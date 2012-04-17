US STOCKS-Higher open ahead, supported by earnings

* Goldman Sachs falls, Coca-Cola climbs after earnings
* Spanish bond yields dip
* US housing starts fall, new permits jump
* Futures up: Dow 84 pts, S&P 9.9 pts, Nasdaq 14.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stocks were set for a
higher open on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 looking to snap a
two-day drop, as investors focus on a slew of corporate results
and a decline in borrowing costs for Spain.
A better-than-expected Spanish bill sale boosted confidence
as yields on Spain's 10-year bond dipped below 6 percent before
a longer-term debt auction later in the week. Spanish debt
yields have jumped recently on concerns about the nation's
fiscal stability in the latest flare-up of the euro-zone debt
crisis.
European stocks gained after the auction and
better-than-expected consumer sentiment data from Germany. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading pan-European shares gained 1.2
percent.
This week, 86 S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report
results. According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 34 companies
in the S&P 500 that have reported results through Monday, 76
percent have reported earnings above analyst expectations.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc edged up 0.8 percent to
$118.75 in premarket trade after first-quarter earnings fell
from a year earlier but were better than many analysts had
anticipated.
Coca-Cola Co climbed 1.2 percent to $73.30 premarket
trades as the world's largest soft drink maker reported a higher
quarterly profit.
Johnson & Johnson shares advanced 0.7 percent to
$64.43 in premarket trade after posting first-quarter results
and providing a full-year outlook.
"Earnings are coming in well enough to support the market
and stabilize any significant downdraft. Spain specifically with
the 10-year yield topping 6 percent, that is a headline that
really instills fear into the market." said Peter Kenny,
managing director at Knight Capital In Jersey City, New Jersey.
"And though the earnings environment will continue to get
more challenging moving forward into this recovery, there is no
question earnings have been supportive of the market."
S&P 500 futures rose 9.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 84
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14.75 points.
Commerce Department data painted a mixed picture on housing
as groundbreaking on U.S. homes fell unexpectedly in March, but
permits for future construction rose to their highest level in 3
1/2 years.
International Business Machines Corp reports
earnings after the bell on Tuesday, and investors are hoping
strong software demand will make for a repeat of last year's
first-quarter performance, when the company raised its full year
forecast.
A unit of Toshiba Corp is in talks to buy IBM
Corp's point-of-sale terminal business, which includes cash
registers, a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
Yahoo Inc is also due to unveil earnings after the
close, but the report may be overshadowed by comments from its
new chief executive, Scott Thompson, who is expected to lay out
his vision for the struggling web pioneer.
A Federal Reserve report showed U.S. industrial output was
flat for a second straight month in March, held back by a drop
in manufacturing, and capacity utilization, a measure of how
fully firms are using their resources, fell to 78.6 percent from
78.7 percent in February.
Apple Inc shares gained 0.4 percent to $582.43 in
premarket trading. Shares of the iPad maker have fallen in five
straight sessions for an 8.8 percent decline, the longest losing
streak for the stock since September.