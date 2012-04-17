US STOCKS-Earnings, Europe news spark Wall St rally

* Goldman, Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson post results
* Apple rebounds from five days of losses, tops $600
* Indexes up: Dow 1.6 pct, S&P 1.7 pct, Nasdaq 2.1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stocks rallied on
Tuesday as investors welcomed a slew of solid quarterly
corporate results and after a German investor confidence survey
surprised on the upside and Spanish benchmark yields eased.
Apple Inc shares rose more than 4 percent, on track
to post their best day in almost three months with the iPad
maker's shares set to snap a 5-day losing streak during which it
lost 8.8 percent.
Profits at Coca-Cola, Goldman Sachs and
Johnson & Johnson all beat analysts' estimates and
lifted hopes for the rest of the earnings season.
Of the 39 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings,
74.4 percent beat estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Earnings numbers have so far come in fairly positive and
there was a lot of uncertainty regarding what those would look
like," said Michael Yoshikami, CEO and founder at Destination
Wealth Management in Walnut Creek, California.
"The Germany survey combined with the announcement from
Spain has helped (the market)," he said.
German analyst and investor confidence rose unexpectedly in
April to a high not seen since June 2010 while
better-than-expected results from Spanish debt sales boosted
confidence before a long-term debt auction later in the week.
An European Central Bank official said the ECB trusts Spain
will keep to the deficit targets it has agreed with the European
Commission and that "markets perhaps over reacted" when
benchmark yields in Spain rose above 6 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 204.61
points, or 1.58 percent, to 13,126.02. The S&P 500 Index
rose 23.13 points, or 1.69 percent, to 1,392.70. The Nasdaq
Composite added 62.86 points, or 2.10 percent, to
3,051.26.
The S&P 500 hit a session high above its 14-day moving
average and traded above its 50-day average for most of the
session. The benchmark dipped below the 50-day line last week
for the first time in more than three months.
Although not all the stocks of reporting companies rose, the
results helped ease fears that earnings could start to tail off
this quarter.
International Business Machines Corp reports
earnings after the bell, and investors hope strong software
demand will bring a repeat of last year's first-quarter
performance, when the company raised its full-year forecast. The
shares rose 1.9 percent to $206.57.
Yahoo Inc is also due to report after the close,
but the results may be overshadowed by comments from its new
chief executive, who is expected to lay out his vision for the
struggling web pioneer. Shares gained 2 percent to $15.08.
Coca-Cola climbed 2.7 percent to $74.36 and was one of the
top boosts to the Dow after the soft drink group reported
higher quarterly profit.
Goldman fell 0.9 percent to $116.72 after rising 2.8 percent
during the previous four sessions. Earnings fell from a year
earlier but topped many analysts' views.
Johnson & Johnson shares edged up less than 0.1 percent to
$64 after its quarterly profit rose more than expected but
revenue fell slightly.
This week, 86 S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report
results.
U.S. economic reports were mixed as groundbreaking on U.S.
homes fell unexpectedly in March, but permits for future
construction rose to their highest level in 3-1/2 years. The
PHLX housing index gained 2 percent.
U.S. industrial output was flat for a second straight month
in March, held back by a drop in manufacturing, a Federal
Reserve report showed, while capacity utilization, a measure of
how fully firms are using their resources, fell.