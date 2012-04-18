US STOCKS-Wall St lower as IBM, Intel drag

* SXC Health Solutions to buy Catalyst Health
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks were lower on
Wednesday after the S&P 500 notched its biggest gain in a month,
weighed down by IBM and Intel after their quarterly results.
The benchmark S&P on Tuesday climbed 1.55 percent, its
biggest percentage gain since March 13, as Coca-Cola Co
led a round of solid earnings reports and on easing concerns
over the euro zone debt crisis.
"Investors don't like volatility but large run-ups can be
equally unsettling too because investors question if that is
going to hold," said Tim Speiss, a partner at Eisner Amper in
New York.
According to Thomson Reuters data, 22 companies in the S&P
500 were expected to report on Wednesday, including American
Express Co, Qualcomm Inc and eBay Inc
after the close.
Of the 56 S&P 500 companies reporting through Wednesday
morning, 79 percent beat Wall Street estimates.
International Business Machines Corp and Intel were
the biggest drags on the Dow after the technology bellwethers
posted quarterly results late Tuesday. IBM lost 2.4 percent to
$202.56 and Intel fell 2 percent to $27.88. The PHLX
semiconductor index declined 1.5 percent.
"Investors should not overreact to positive news nor should
they be overreacting to really what could be viewed as isolated
earnings reports. One report does not make a trend,
unfortunately," said Speiss.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 56.99
points, or 0.43 percent, to 13,058.55. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 4.68 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,386.10. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 6.36 points, or 0.21
percent, to 3,036.46.
Yahoo Inc gained 3.3 percent to $15.51 after
posting an uptick in revenue, its first quarterly sales growth
in three years, as new the chief executive outlined his plans to
revamp the struggling Internet media company.
Halliburton Co advanced 4.1 percent to $34 after the
world's No. 2 oilfield services company said North American
revenue reached a record high. The PHLX oil service sector
gained 1.1 percent.
SXC Health Solutions Corp will buy pharmacy
benefit manager Catalyst Health Solutions Inc for about
$4.4 billion. Catalyst jumped 30 percent to $82.64 and
U.S.-listed shares of SXC Health climbed 6.5 percent to $85.50.
Genworth Financial Inc slid 18 percent to $6.32 and
was the worst performer on the S&P 500 after the life and
mortgage insurer pushed back the initial public offering of an
Australian unit.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chief Executive Warren
Buffett said he has stage 1 prostate cancer that "is not
remotely life-threatening or even debilitating in any meaningful
way." Berkshire Class B shares lost 1 percent to
$80.03.