US STOCKS-Wall St eases on IBM, Intel; Chesapeake slumps

By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks were lower on
Wednesday after uninspiring earnings from IBM and Intel, while
Chesapeake Energy slumped after a Reuters report highlighted
large and unusual personal loans taken by its chief executive.
International Business Machines Corp and Intel Corp
were the biggest drags on the Dow. IBM missed its
revenue forecast, while investors said Intel's results failed to
make a "bull case" for the stock.
The lackluster reports from the two technology heavyweights
came at the start of what has been a strong earnings season. The
S&P 500 had its best day in a month on Tuesday as Coca-Cola Co
led the day's round of solid earnings and as concerns
eased over the euro zone debt crisis.
Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W.
Baird & Co in Nashville, Tennessee, expects the market to
continue its back-and-forth, possibly trending lower in the
second quarter after strong gains earlier in the year.
"A consolidation or correction phase in the second quarter
would make the most sense, and probably it would be the most
healthy thing for the market," he said.
Market breadth was worse than the relatively slight losses
suggested in the late morning. On the New York Stock Exchange,
two stocks declined for every one that rose.
Chesapeake Energy Corp slumped nearly 9 percent to
$17.40 after Reuters reported that CEO Aubrey K. McClendon did
not disclose loans of as much as $1.1 billion over the last
three years against his stake in thousands of company oil and
natural gas wells.
Chesapeake was the most actively traded stock on the NYSE,
outstripping even Bank of America with its massive share float.
"I think where there is smoke, there may be fire, and
investors are still in a shoot-first mentality," said David
Lutz, a trader a Stifel Nicolaus in Baltimore.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 71.18
points, or 0.54 percent, at 13,044.36. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.80 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,383.98.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 17.60 points, or 0.58
percent, at 3,025.22.
IBM lost 2.5 percent to $202.32 and Intel fell 1.7 percent
to $27.98. The PHLX semiconductor index declined 1.2
percent.
According to Thomson Reuters data, 22 companies in the S&P
500 were expected to report on Wednesday, including American
Express Co, Qualcomm Inc and eBay Inc
after the close.
Of the 56 S&P 500 companies reporting through Wednesday
morning, 79 percent beat Wall Street estimates.
"Investors should not overreact to positive news nor should
they be overreacting to really what could be viewed as isolated
earnings reports. One report does not make a trend,
unfortunately," said Tim Speiss, a partner at Eisner Amper in
New York.
Yahoo Inc gained 3.1 percent to $15.47 after
quarterly revenues rose in the first quarterly sales growth in
three years, as the new CEO outlined plans to revamp the
struggling Internet media company.
Halliburton Co advanced 4.2 percent to $34.02 after
the world's No. 2 oilfield services company said North American
revenue reached a record high. The PHLX oil service sector
gained 1.1 percent.
SXC Health Solutions Corp will buy pharmacy
benefit manager Catalyst Health Solutions Inc for about
$4.4 billion. Catalyst jumped 31.2 percent to $83.43 and
U.S.-listed shares of SXC Health climbed 8 percent to $86.74.
Genworth Financial Inc slid 22 percent to $6 and was
the worst S&P 500 performer after the life and mortgage insurer
pushed back the initial public offering of an Australian unit.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Warren Buffett said he has
stage 1 prostate cancer that "is not remotely life-threatening
or even debilitating in any meaningful way." Berkshire Class B
shares lost 1.2 percent to $79.78.