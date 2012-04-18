US STOCKS-Wall St slips on IBM, Intel; Chesapeake slides

* Catalyst Health soars on SXC Health deal
* Two stocks fall for every rising share on NYSE
* 22 S&P 500 companies due to report earnings Wednesday
* Dow off 0.5 pct, S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq off 0.4 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks declined on
Wednesday after uninspiring earnings from IBM and Intel, while
Chesapeake Energy sank after a Reuters report highlighted that
its CEO has taken out large and unusual personal loans.
Chesapeake Energy Corp lost 7 percent and was the
most actively traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange after
a Reuters report that CEO Aubrey K. McClendon did not disclose
loans of as much as $1.1 billion over the last three years
against his stake in thousands of the company's oil and natural
gas wells.
Trading in the company's stock outstripped even Bank of
America, with its massive share float and was approaching nearly
triple the recent daily average by midday. The stock was trading
at $17.78. Earlier, the stock touched a session low at $17.17,
its lowest since July 2009. Shares of natural gas companies have
been hit recently by falling natural gas prices.
"I think where there is smoke, there may be fire, and
investors are still in a shoot-first mentality," said David
Lutz, a trader a Stifel Nicolaus in Baltimore.
International Business Machines Corp and Intel Corp
were among the biggest drags on the Dow. IBM missed its
revenue forecast, while investors said Intel's results failed to
make a "bull case" for the stock.
The lackluster reports from the two technology heavyweights
came at the start of what has so far been a strong earnings
season. The S&P 500 had its best day in a month on Tuesday as
Coca-Cola Co led the day's round of solid earnings and
concerns eased over the euro zone debt crisis.
Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W.
Baird & Co in Nashville, Tennessee, expects the market to
continue its back-and-forth moves, possibly trending lower in
the second quarter after strong gains earlier in the year.
"A consolidation or correction phase in the second quarter
would make the most sense, and probably it would be the most
healthy thing for the market," he said.
Market breadth was worse than the relatively slight losses
suggested by the afternoon. On the New York Stock Exchange, two
stocks declined for every one that rose.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 66.86
points, or 0.51 percent, to 13,048.68. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 4.74 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,386.04. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 12.96 points, or 0.43
percent, to 3,029.86.
IBM lost 2.9 percent to $201.43 and Intel fell 1.9 percent
to $27.93. The PHLX semiconductor index dropped 1.1
percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Argentina's YPF, controlled by
Spain's Repsol, plunged 24.3 percent to $14.80. Trading
in the company's U.S.-listed stock resumed after it was halted
following Argentina's move to nationalize the oil company.
On the earnings front, 22 companies in the S&P 500 were
expected to report results on Wednesday, according to Thomson
Reuters data, with American Express Co, Qualcomm Inc
and eBay Inc on tap after the close.
Of the 56 S&P 500 companies reporting through Wednesday
morning, 79 percent beat Wall Street's estimates.
"Investors should not overreact to positive news nor should
they be overreacting to really what could be viewed as isolated
earnings reports. One report does not make a trend,
unfortunately," said Tim Speiss, a partner at EisnerAmper in New
York.
Yahoo Inc gained 2.9 percent to $15.44 a day after
reporting that quarterly revenues rose in the first quarterly
sales growth in three years, as the new CEO outlined plans to
revamp the struggling Internet media company.
Halliburton Co advanced 4.4 percent to $34.09 after
the world's No. 2 oilfield services company said North American
revenue reached a record high. The PHLX oil services sector
index dipped 0.1 percent.
In the M&A arena, SXC Health Solutions Corp
said it will buy pharmacy benefit manager Catalyst Health
Solutions Inc for about $4.4 billion. Catalyst surged
31.2 percent to $83.39 and U.S.-listed shares of SXC Health
climbed 8.1 percent to $86.76.
Genworth Financial Inc slid 20.9 percent to $6.09
and was the S&P 500's worst performer after the life and
mortgage insurer pushed back the initial public offering of an
Australian unit.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc's CEO Warren Buffett said on
Tuesday that he has Stage 1 prostate cancer that "is not
remotely life-threatening or even debilitating in any meaningful
way." On Wednesday at mid-session, Berkshire Class B shares
were down 1.2 percent at $79.76.