US STOCKS-Wall St dips, wrestles with choppy session

By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. stocks dipped in choppy
trade on Thursday as investors grappled with uncertainty in the
euro zone, a raft of corporate earnings and economic data that
painted a mixed picture of the domestic recovery.
Sparking an early selloff, Citi analysts said it is likely
Moody's will place France's Aaa rating on review for possible
downgrade by the autumn. That washed away a positive tone after
a successful Spanish debt auction.
Better-than-expected earnings from Bank of America Corp
, Morgan Stanley, and eBay Inc helped put
a floor under the market, but attempts to push the market higher
appeared to be met with more selling.
"The market sailboat is just kind of fluttering in the wind
right at the moment," said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist
at D.A. Davidson & Co Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Raising concerns about the economic outlook, new weekly U.S.
claims for unemployment benefits were above expectations, and
the prior week's number was revised upward, Labor Department
data showed.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 29.45
points, or 0.23 percent, at 13,003.30. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.48 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,381.66.
The Nasdaq Composite Index took off 1.70 points, or 0.06
percent, at 3,029.75.
Continuing what appeared to be a solid start to the earnings
season and boosting the Nasdaq, eBay Inc rose 14.2
percent to $40.93 after hitting a 6-year high earlier in the
session. The online auctioneer's sales and profit grew more than
expected and it raised its 2012 forecasts.
Of the 77 S&P 500 companies reporting through Thursday's
opening bell, 81 percent beat estimates.
Bank of America Corp, the No. 2 U.S. bank, dipped
0.4 percent to $8.88 after spending the morning higher and
Morgan Stanley rose nearly 1 percent to $17.81 after they both
reported better-than-expected results. The S&P financial sector
slipped 0.4 percent.
Spain, the latest trouble spot in the euro zone debt crisis,
sold 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) of bonds in a successful
auction, but yields rose.
"The ECB's efforts to pump liquidity into the system has
taken fears of a banking crisis off the table, but all the
problems are still there for all these countries," said Scott
Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
"For U.S. investors, it's just going to be simmering on the
back burner, maybe it comes to the front burner, and back and
forth. It's still going to be a major issue and is not going to
go away anytime soon."
Travelers Cos Inc was the top boost to the Dow, up
4.3 percent to $62.03 after the property insurer easily topped
estimates and raised its dividend.
Verizon Communications Inc gained 2.4 percent to
$38.56 after earnings and revenues just beat estimates, even as
wireless growth slowed.
According to Thomson Reuters data, 35 companies in the S&P
500 are due to report Thursday. Notables after the close include
Microsoft Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and
SanDisk Corp.
A slew of economic data sent mixed signals to investors. The
pace of factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region waned
in April for the first time in five months, while a gauge of
future U.S. economic activity rose in March to its highest level
in nearly four years.
Meanwhile, U.S. home resales fell in March but the supply of
properties on the market tightened as prices inched higher.
Biotechnology companies helped lift the Nasdaq, led by Human
Genome Sciences Inc, up 98 percent to $14.19, and
Gilead Sciences Inc, rising 12 percent to $52.13.
Human Genome rejected an unsolicited $2.6 billion bid from
long-time partner GlaxoSmithKline Plc .
Gilead's combination of experimental hepatitis C drugs,
developed with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, showed
impressive results in a clinical trial.
U.S.-listed shares of Glaxo gained 0.9 percent to $46.79 and
Bristol-Myers rose 1.6 percent to $34.11. The Nasdaq biotech
index climbed 1.9 percent.