US STOCKS-Weak data sends Wall St tumbling

* Jobless claims miss view, home resales fall
* Human Genome soars on GlaxoSmithKline bid
* Apple shares fall more than 3 percent
* Indexes off: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. stocks fell for a second
straight day on Thursday as investors were discouraged by
economic data and focused on negative corporate news.
Concerns over European finances also clouded the outlook, as
Spanish government bond yields rose after a disappointing debt
auction and French yields rose on rumors, later denied, that the
country's credit rating may be downgraded.
Apple shares, down more than 3 percent, also
weighed on the market.
Qualcomm Inc led technology stocks lower a day
after it warned of trouble meeting demand for some of its chips,
while Stanley Black & Decker fell 7 percent to lead
declines among industrials, the second-worst performing of the
top 10 S&P 500 sectors.
The big declines came amid a strong beginning to earnings
season, confirmed Thursday by better-than-expected reports from
Bank of America Corp, Morgan Stanley, and eBay
Inc.
According to the latest Thomson Reuters data, of the 105 S&P
500 components that have reported earnings to date, 81.9 percent
Mhave beat analyst expectations.
"Despite the positive beat rate in earnings, some important
economic data points have been losing momentum and that has to
call into question whether or not this is just a soft patch or
something more dramatic," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist
at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"You overlay that with Europe again dominating the
headlines... it just has investors standing on the sidelines,"
she said.
Raising concerns about the economic outlook, new weekly U.S.
claims for unemployment benefits were above expectations,
factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region slowed sharply and
home resales dropped in March for a second straight month.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.57 points,
or 0.89 percent, to 12,917.18. The S&P 500 Index dropped
11.72 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,373.42. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 29.87 points, or 0.99 percent, to 3,001.58.
eBay Inc rose 12.7 percent to $40.42 after hitting
a 6-year high earlier in the session. The online auctioneer's
sales and profit grew more than expected and it raised its 2012
forecasts.
Bank of America Corp, the No. 2 U.S. bank, fell 2.2
percent to $8.72 after spending the morning higher and Morgan
Stanley rose nearly 1 percent to $17.83 after they both reported
better-than-expected results. The S&P financial sector
fell 1 percent.
Biotechnology companies prevented a bigger slump on the
Nasdaq, as Human Genome Sciences Inc soared 98 percent
to $14.23, and Gilead Sciences Inc added 12.2 percent
to $52.30.
Human Genome rejected an unsolicited $2.6 billion bid from
long-time partner GlaxoSmithKline Plc .
Gilead's combination of experimental hepatitis C drugs,
developed with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, showed
impressive results in a clinical trial.
The Nasdaq biotech index climbed 1.3 percent.