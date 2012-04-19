US STOCKS-Wall St drops on weak data, Qualcomm weighs

* Jobless claims miss view, home resales fall
* Human Genome soars after rejecting Glaxo bid
* Microsoft shares rise after the bell
* Apple shares fall more than 3 percent
* Dow off 0.5 pct, S&P 500 off 0.6 pct, Nasdaq off 0.8 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. stocks fell for a second
day on Thursday as labor market data showed more signs of
weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from
Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged investors.
A late bounce cut the losses of the Dow and the S&P 500
nearly in half.
Apple shares, down 3.4 percent, also contributed to
the day's losses, as did renewed concerns about Europe's
finances. Apple closed at $587.44.
Spanish government bond yields rose after a disappointing
debt auction and French bond yields rose on rumors, later
denied, that the country's credit rating may be downgraded.
Qualcomm Inc led technology stocks lower with a 6.6
percent drop a day after it warned of trouble meeting demand for
some of its chips, while Stanley Black & Decker fell 7.1
percent to lead declines among industrials, the second-worst
performing of the top 10 S&P 500 sectors.
The losses came amid a strong beginning to earnings season,
confirmed Thursday by better-than-expected reports from Bank of
America Corp and Morgan Stanley.
Of the 105 S&P 500 components that have reported earnings to
date, 81.9 percent have beat analysts' expectations, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
"Despite the positive beat rate in earnings, some important
economic data points have been losing momentum and that has to
call into question whether or not this is just a soft patch or
something more dramatic," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist
at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"You overlay that with Europe again dominating the headlines
... it just has investors standing on the sidelines," she said.
Raising concerns about the economic outlook, new U.S. claims
for unemployment benefits slipped in the latest week but were
well above expectations, the Labor Department reported. Other
reports showed factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region
slowed sharply and existing home sales dropped in March for a
second straight month.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.65 points,
or 0.53 percent, to end at 12,964.10. The S&P 500 Index
dropped 8.22 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,376.92. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 23.89 points, or 0.79 percent, to
3,007.56.
At their session lows, the three major indexes all fell more
than 1 percent.
After the closing bell, Microsoft Corp reported a
slight drop in fiscal third-quarter profit and a 6 percent jump
in sales. Microsoft's stock rose 2.5 percent to $31.78 in
extended-hours trading.
During the regular session, eBay Inc jumped 13.2
percent to $40.62 a day after the online auctioneer reported
that its quarterly sales and profit grew more than expected.
Late Wednesday, eBay also raised its 2012 forecasts.
Bank of America, the No. 2 U.S. bank, fell 1.7 percent to
$8.77 after spending the morning higher. In contrast, Morgan
Stanley rose 2.3 percent to $18.07. Both reported
better-than-expected results. The S&P financial sector index
fell 0.5 percent.
Biotechnology companies' gains helped shield the Nasdaq from
a bigger loss, as Human Genome Sciences Inc soared 98
percent to $14.17 - nearly doubling its price in Thursday's
session - and Gilead Sciences Inc shot up 12.1 percent
to $52.25.
Human Genome rejected an unsolicited $2.6 billion bid from
long-time partner GlaxoSmithKline.
A combination of experimental hepatitis C drugs from Gilead
and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co showed impressive results in
new clinical trial data released on Thursday.
The Nasdaq biotech index climbed 1.5 percent.
About 7.4 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE Amex, compared with the average
6.77 billion so far this year.
Declining issues beat advancers on the NYSE by a ratio of
about 7 to 5 while on the Nasdaq, five issues fell for every
three that rose.