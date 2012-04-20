RPT-US STOCKS-Futures boosted by GE, Microsoft earnings

* GE, Microsoft profits top estimates
* McDonald's net rises on strong U.S. sales
* Futures up: Dow 49 pts, S&P 6.3 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stocks were poised for a
higher open, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a 2-day drop,
after better-than-expected results from Microsoft and General
Electric Co propelled what has been a solid earnings season to
date.
GE rose 1.2 percent to $19.36 in premarket trading
after the largest U.S. conglomerate's first-quarter profit
topped estimates, helped by strong sales of jet engines and
energy equipment and profit growth at its finance arm.
Microsoft Corp gained 3.3 percent to $32.04
premarket as the maker of the Windows operating system posted
profit that beat expectations late Thursday as personal computer
sales held up better than expected.
"Everyone is taking a peek at GE, Microsoft and even
McDonald's earnings a little bit. Everything is coming in
strong, so barring any fears of what is going to happen in
Europe, we could probably see a strong day today," said Michael
Gault, senior portfolio strategist at WeiserMazars Wealth
Advisory in New York.
"We are seeing this constant struggle, and we are at the
same point as the last two years come the spring, where you see
earnings continue to be positive, but some of the macroeconomic
pressures really fighting back what corporate earnings are doing
and indicating in terms of the status of the recovery."
"GE's numbers especially because it is a bellwether for the
industrials and it's global. They beat on revenues, which they
haven't really been able to do in a long time, and that really
bodes well for industrials in particular."
Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc
reported higher quarterly results and raised its earnings
forecast for the full year. The stock was up 3.4 pct to $72.20
premarket.
McDonald's Corp climbed 2 percent to $97.22
premarket after the world's biggest fast-food chain reported
higher quarterly profit, paced by strong U.S. sales.
Of the 105 S&P 500 components reporting through Thursday,
81.9 percent beat analysts' expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.3 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 49
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10 points.
Kimberly-Clark Corp posted higher quarterly profit
as the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers trimmed
costs to deal with U.S. weakness. Shares gained 2 percent to
$76.75 in light premarket trade.
Air conditioner maker Ingersoll Rand Plc posted
profit topped the Wall Street view early Friday and forecast
full-year profit within Wall Street estimates. Still, shares
fell 1.5 percent to $39.55 premarket as it forecast a soft U.S.
housing market.
Oilfield services company Schlumberger NV's profit
rose on improved deepwater activity and global exploration in
several regions. Shares climbed 3.4 percent to $72.15 in
premarket.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc rose 2.3 percent to $8.15
premarket as the chipmaker forecast revenue above expectations
late Thursday in another sign that PC demand was holding up
better than anticipated.
U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson, which
secured European Union clearance Thursday to purchase Swiss
medical device maker Synthes Inc for about $21
billion, expects to close the deal in the current quarter.