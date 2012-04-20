US STOCKS-Wall St climbs, powered by earnings

* GE, Microsoft profits top estimates
* McDonald's net rises on strong U.S. sales
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stocks rose on Friday,
putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a 2-day drop, after
better-than-expected results from Microsoft and General Electric
Co propelled what has been a solid earnings season to date.
McDonald's Corp climbed 1.8 percent to $96.97 as the
top boost to the Dow after the world's biggest fast-food chain
reported higher quarterly profit, paced by strong U.S. sales.
Microsoft Corp gained 4.6 percent to $32.43 after
profit beat expectations late Thursday as personal computer
sales held up better than expected.
GE rose 1.2 percent to $19.35 as the largest U.S.
conglomerate's first-quarter profit topped estimates, helped by
strong sales of jet engines and energy equipment and profit
growth at its finance arm.
"Everyone is taking a peek at GE, Microsoft and even
McDonald's earnings a little bit. Everything is coming in
strong, so barring any fears of what is going to happen in
Europe, we could probably see a strong day today," said Michael
Gault, senior portfolio strategist at WeiserMazars Wealth
Advisory in New York.
"We are seeing this constant struggle, and we are at the
same point as the last two years come the spring, where you see
earnings continue to be positive, but some of the macroeconomic
pressures really fighting back what corporate earnings are doing
and indicating in terms of the status of the recovery."
"GE's numbers especially because it is a bellwether for the
industrials and it's global. They beat on revenues, which they
haven't really been able to do in a long time, and that really
bodes well for industrials in particular."
Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc
reported higher quarterly results and raised its earnings
forecast for the full year. The stock was up 3.6 pct to $60.09
premarket.
Of the 113 S&P 500 components reporting through Friday
morning, 81 percent beat analysts' expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.45 points,
or 0.62 percent, at 13,044.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 6.37 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,383.29. The
Nasdaq Composite Index put on 17.72 points, or 0.59
percent, at 3,025.28.
Kimberly-Clark Corp posted higher quarterly profit
as the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers trimmed
costs to deal with U.S. weakness. Shares gained 1.2 percent to
$76.15.
Air conditioner maker Ingersoll Rand Plc posted
profit topped the Wall Street view early Friday and forecast
full-year profit within Wall Street estimates. Still, shares
slipped 0.3 percent to $40.26 as it forecast a soft U.S. housing
market.
Oilfield services company Schlumberger NV's profit
rose on improved deepwater activity and global exploration in
several regions. Shares climbed 5.1 percent to $73.37. The PHLX
oil service sector index gained 1.5 percent.
SanDisk Corp slumped 11.7 percent to $35.73 after
the chipmaker said the glut in the supply of memory chips will
hurt prices for the rest of the year, sounding its second
revenue warning in as many quarters. The PHLX semiconductor
index lost 1.2 percent.