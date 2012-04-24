US STOCKS-Futures creep up, but weakness could remain

* Apple to report after the close
* 3M gains premarket after profit rises
* Netflix slides on forecast
* Futures: Dow up 33 pts, S&P up 1.5 pts, Nasdaq off 2
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. stock index futures
crept higher on Tuesday after sharp losses in the previous
session but continued concerns about Europe's debt crisis could
mean gains are short lived.
The Dutch state successfully completed a bond auction a day
after the government collapsed in a crisis over budget cuts, but
investors demanded a slightly higher risk premium as euro zone
yields have edged higher.
"People are defensive, obviously they are worried about
what's going on in Europe," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market
analyst at John Thomas Financial in New York. "We are seeing a
lack of buyers coming in to scoop up these oversold levels,
which means the caution flag is really up."
Results from Apple Inc after the close may be a
stabilizing factor for the Nasdaq during the session. The
results will be dissected after a share swoon raised concerns a
gravity-defying rally was over. Apple is down 10 percent from
its closing peak this year.
AT&T Inc's profit rose, driven by a rise in wireless
margins as it had shelled out less in subsidies to Apple
because it sold fewer iPhones. The stock was up 1 percent to
$30.90.
S&P 500 futures rose 1.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 29
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 2 points.
The S&P 500 should hold near-term support at 1,340 during
the current pullback before extending its rally again, according
to Brown Brothers Harriman analysts. The index, which held at
1,340 during a pullback in early March, closed Monday at
1,366.94. The level also coincides with 23.6 percent retracement
of the rally from October.
"There is this persistent worry over the euro zone now,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York. "It appears that the markets are trying to
force once again the EU to take a more aggressive approach in
terms of growth."
So far, earnings have been solid, with more than 80 percent
of S&P 500 companies topping consensus profit estimates as of
Monday.
3M Co's profit rose 4 percent, helped by a strong
performance in its transportation business and growth in the
Americas. The stock was up 3 percent to $89.71.
Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp's
earnings topped expectations, helped by
better-than-expected demand for residential heating and cooling
systems in North America. The shares rose 1 percent to $80.51.
One-time market darling Netflix Inc projected
slower subscriber growth this quarter for its key U.S.
video-streaming service. The stock slid 15.4 percent to $86.16
in premarket trade.
A key European index edged up 0.2 percent early
Tuesday following the last session's losses, but gains could be
fragile as fears over the euro zone debt situation persisted,
with Spanish and Dutch debt auctions under the spotlight.
European banks, a key barometer of risk appetite, slipped to
near session lows. The STXE 600 Bank index fell 0.3
percent.
Texas Instruments Inc forecast second-quarter
revenue growth above estimates, signaling the end of a prolonged
inventory-related decline in demand. Shares were up 3.5 percent
to $33.26 early Tuesday.
Facebook Inc reported its first quarter-to-quarter revenue
slide in at least two years, a sign the social network's
sizzling growth may be cooling as it prepares to go public.
On the macro front, investors awaited the S&P/Case-Shiller
Home Price Index for February, due at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), and
April consumer confidence and new home sales for March, both due
at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). The Conference Board's Consumer
Confidence measure should soften to 69.7 from 70.2, according to
forecast.