US STOCKS-Wall Street edges up early; 3M, AT&T boost Dow

* Apple to report after the close
* 3M gains premarket after profit rises
* Netflix slides on forecast
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P up 0.1 pt, Nasdaq off 0.2
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 24 Wall Street edged higher at
the open on Tuesday although continued concerns about Europe's
debt crisis capped gains as earnings from AT&T and 3M boosted
the Dow.
The Dutch state successfully completed a bond auction a day
after the government collapsed in a crisis over budget cuts, but
investors demanded a slightly higher risk premium as euro zone
yields have edged higher.
"Today is all about earnings and Europe," said Paul Nolte,
managing director at Dearborn Partners in Chicago. Nolte said
investors would look especially to Apple Inc's results
after the market close.
Earnings from the world's most valuable company could be a
stabilizing factor for the Nasdaq and will be dissected after a
share swoon raised concerns a gravity-defying rally was over.
Apple, down over 10 percent from its closing peak this year,
fell 1.2 percent to $564.38.
AT&T Inc's profit rose, driven by a rise in wireless
margins as it had shelled out less in subsidies to Apple
because it sold fewer iPhones. The stock was up 3.5 percent to
$31.70.
3M Co's profit rose 4 percent, helped by a strong
performance in its transportation business and growth in the
Americas. The stock was up 2.7 percent to $89.46.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 74.89 points,
or 0.58 percent, at 13,002.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 3.89 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,370.83. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.48 points, or 0.02
percent, at 2,969.97.
The S&P 500 should hold near-term support at 1,340 during
the current pullback before extending its rally again, according
to Brown Brothers Harriman analysts. The index held at 1,340
during a pullback in early March and coincides with a 23.6
percent retracement of the rally from October.
"People are defensive, obviously they are worried about
what's going on in Europe," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market
analyst at John Thomas Financial in New York. "We are seeing a
lack of buyers coming in to scoop up these oversold levels,
which means the caution flag is really up."
The FTSEurofirst European stocks index edged up 0.4
percent Tuesday following the last session's losses, but gains
could be fragile as fears over the euro zone debt situation
persisted, with Spanish and Dutch debt auctions under the
spotlight.
European banks, a key barometer of risk appetite traded
erratically throughout the morning. The STXE 600 Bank index
last traded down 0.1 percent.
U.S. single-family home prices rose for the first time in 10
months in an encouraging sign the battered sector was starting
to stabilize. The S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20
metropolitan areas gained 0.2 percent in February on a
seasonally adjusted basis.
So far, earnings have been solid, with more than 80 percent
of S&P 500 companies topping consensus profit estimates as of
Monday.
One-time market darling Netflix Inc projected
slower subscriber growth this quarter for its key U.S.
video-streaming service. The stock slid 14.5 percent to $87.
Texas Instruments Inc forecast second-quarter
revenue growth above estimates, signaling the end of a prolonged
inventory-related decline in demand. Shares were up nearly 1
percent to $32.20 early Tuesday.