US STOCKS-Dow, S&P up on earnings, Apple hits Nasdaq

* Apple to report after the close, shares lower
* AT&T, 3M and United Tech all climb after results
* Consumer confidence lower, home prices rise
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq off 0.5 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 24 The Dow and the S&P 500 rose
on Tuesday after strong earnings from big manufacturers and
AT&T, but the Nasdaq fell with Apple and other large-cap tech
companies.
Apple Inc, due to report results after the close,
was the biggest drag on the Nasdaq. The stock was down 1.7
percent at $562.23 in volatile trading.
The stock of the world's most valuable company has fallen in
recent weeks after its huge run higher. Apple's stock was last
up 39 percent for the year - in contrast with a gain of nearly
60 percent for the year so far earlier this month.
Helping the Dow were shares of AT&T Inc, 3M Co
and United Technologies Corp, which advanced after they
reported profits that topped estimates, extending the trend of
this earnings season's stronger-than-expected results.
With results in from 153 S&P 500 companies, more than
three-fourths have topped analyst estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters Proprietary Research.
"U.S. corporate earnings are actually coming in pretty
strong," said Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of
equities at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland,
whose firm manages about $13 billion in assets.
"Negatives are being paid attention to more at the moment
than the positives, but the positive earnings reports are
providing some support here."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 72.80 points,
or 0.56 percent, at 12,999.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.99 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,370.93. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.52 points, or 0.46
percent, at 2,956.93.
Adding to weakness in tech, Netflix Inc shares sank
14.4 percent to $87.22, a day after it forecast slower
subscriber growth this quarter.
Texas Instruments Inc forecast second-quarter
revenue growth above estimates, signaling the end of a prolonged
inventory-related decline in demand, but the results weren't
enough to counter the broader weakness in tech. Its stock slid
1.4 percent to $31.43.
Many analysts have cautioned that a market correction is
near, given the market's recent run higher. But the S&P 500
should hold near-term support at 1,340 in he current pullback
before rallying again, according to Brown Brothers Harriman
analysts. The index held at 1,340 during a pullback in early
March, which coincides with a 23.6 percent retracement of the
rally from October.
AT&T advanced 4.1 percent to $31.84, while 3M gained 1.7
percent to $88.60 and United Tech rose 0.3 percent to $79.96.
Economic data took a backseat to earnings news.
U.S. single-family home prices rose for the first time in 10
months in an encouraging sign the battered sector was starting
to stabilize, according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller report.
Separately, the government said single-family home sales
sagged to their lowest level in four months, but sales in the
previous three months were revised higher than initially
thought. Also, U.S. consumer confidence edged slightly lower in
April, according to a report from the Conference Board, a
private research group.