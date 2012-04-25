US STOCKS-Apple blowout quarter stokes Wall St

* Apple shares record best day since Nov 2008
* Fed to end 2-day meeting, few policy changes expected
* Boeing up after earnings, Caterpillar lower
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.9 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks advanced on
Wednesday after a blowout quarter from Apple further lifted
optimism in an earnings season that has far outstripped
expectations.
The Apple report overshadowed a bearish reading on U.S.
durable goods orders.
Earnings at Apple Inc almost doubled on a jump in
iPhone sales, surging past expectations, while revenues also
easily topped estimates. The stock jumped 9 percent to $610.55
and recorded its biggest 1-day gain since November 2008.
Apple stock dominates U.S. markets because of its size and
has recently sold off, partly on fears earnings could
disappoint. The rally helped the Nasdaq climb almost 2 percent
and could propel the market back to 2012 highs hit earlier this
month.
"Apple is the largest company in the world, so it is going
to drag the market wherever it goes. The results there were
great, but the number of Apple products sold doesn't give any
indication into the fundamentals of the economy," said Phil
Silverman, managing partner at Kingsview Capital in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.92 points,
or 0.55 percent, at 13,072.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 13.49 points, or 0.98 percent, at 1,385.46. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 56.13 points, or 1.90
percent, at 3,017.73.
The earnings season so far has been stronger than expected.
With 200 of the S&P 500 companies reporting, three-fourths have
topped estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
With Apple's results, analysts' projected 1st-quarter S&P
500 earnings growth rate rose to 6.9 percent from about 4
percent earlier in the week and is well above the 3.2 pct
forecast at the start of the earnings period.
Also on the earnings front, two Dow components reported.
Boeing Co posted higher quarterly profit, helped by
increased commercial aircraft sales, and raised its earnings
forecast for the year. Shares shot up 3.9 percent to $76.06.
Caterpillar Inc said profit rose 29 percent, but
stoked the heavy equipment maker stoke Wall Street fears over
emerging markets by repeatedly citing slowdowns in China and
Brazil. Its shares fell 4.2 percent to $103.85 and held back the
Dow.
The S&P 500 has fallen as much as 4.2 percent after jumping
about 30 percent from October to a 2012 peak in April. Fears of
a resurgent debt crisis in Europe have been a major driver of
the pullback.
In a troubling sign, March durable goods orders fell 4.2
percent in the biggest decline in three years. The report was
the latest to show softness in U.S. economic data.
"The durables show that growth is slowing, and that's not
something we're seeing reflected in today's market," Silverman
said. "People are going to need to take another look to see how
attractive valuations really are."
The U.S. Federal Reserve resumed a 2-day meeting that is
expected to yield upward revisions to its growth forecasts but
not enough for officials to take off the table the option of a
further easing of monetary policy.