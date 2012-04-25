RPT-US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as Apple soars, Fed on hold

* Apple's stock scores best day since November 2008
* Fed keeps view on low rates, gives no stimulus clues
* Boeing up after earnings, Caterpillar slides
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P up 1.2 pct, Nasdaq up 2.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday
after Apple's blowout quarter overshadowed a drop in durable
goods and further lifted optimism in an earnings season that has
far outstripped expectations.
In its latest policy statement, the U.S. Federal Reserve
repeated its promise to leave interest rates on hold until at
least late 2014, but gave few clues into whether it might offer
additional stimulus later this year. Equities were little
changed by the news.
Quarterly profit at Apple Inc almost doubled on a
jump in iPhone sales, surging past expectations, while revenue
also easily topped analysts' estimates. The stock jumped 9
percent to $610.55 and recorded its biggest one-day percentage
gain since November 2008. The stock earlier hit a
session high at $618.
Apple's stock dominates major U.S. equity indexes because of
its weighting. The stock has recently sold off, partly on fears
that earnings could disappoint. Wednesday's rally in Apple
shares helped the Nasdaq climb 2 percent and could propel the
market back to 2012 highs hit earlier this month.
"Apple is the largest company in the world, so it is going
to drag the market wherever it goes. The results there were
great, but the number of Apple products sold doesn't give any
indication into the fundamentals of the economy," said Phil
Silverman, managing partner at Kingsview Capital in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 75.04 points,
or 0.58 percent, at 13,076.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 16.80 points, or 1.22 percent, at 1,388.77. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 61.51 points, or 2.08
percent, at 3,023.11.
The earnings season so far has been stronger than expected.
With 200 of the S&P 500 companies reporting, three-fourths have
topped estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
With Apple's results, analysts' projected first-quarter S&P
500 earnings growth rate is 6.9 percent, up from about 4 percent
earlier in the week, and well above the 3.2 percent forecast at
the start of the earnings period.
When Apple is excluded, the growth rate would be 4.6
percent, meaning the company has added 2.38 percent to the rate,
according to Thomson Reuters earnings research analyst Greg
Harrison.
Boeing Co posted higher quarterly profit, helped by
increased commercial aircraft sales, and raised its earnings
forecast for the year. Boeing's stock shot up 4.1 percent to
$76.21 and was the Dow's biggest percentage gainer.
Caterpillar Inc said profit rose 29 percent, but
the heavy equipment maker stoked Wall Street's fears over
emerging markets by repeatedly citing slowdowns in China and
Brazil. Caterpillar's stock fell 4.7 percent to $103.35 and
limited the Dow's advance.
In a troubling sign, March durable goods orders fell 4.2
percent in the biggest decline in three years. The report was
the latest to show softness in U.S. economic data.
"The durables show that growth is slowing, and that's not
something we're seeing reflected in today's market," Silverman
said. "People are going to need to take another look to see how
attractive valuations really are."
The S&P 500 has fallen as much as 4.2 percent after jumping
about 30 percent from October to a 2012 peak in April. Fears of
a resurgent debt crisis in Europe have been a major driver of
the pullback.