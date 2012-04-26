US STOCKS-Investors laud saved April as earnings unfold

* Jobless claims data on tap
* Colgate profit matches view
* Euro zone sentiment ebbs
* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1.1 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 26 Futures edged lower on
Thursday a day after investors lauded the biggest gains this
year for the Nasdaq and the S&P 500's move back above its 50-day
moving average in a rally that has largely reversed a recent
pullback in U.S. equities.
Stronger than expected earnings, most prominently from Apple
Inc, have helped investors set aside worries about the
economy and Europe, driving stocks higher. Of the 200 S&P 500
companies reporting, three-fourths have topped estimates,
according to Thomson Reuters data as of Wednesday.
"Despite a very shaky start to April the S&P is only down
one-and-a-quarter percent through yesterday's close," said
Oliver Pursche, president at Gary Goldberg Financial Services in
Suffern, New York. "It could actually be a flat month, which
would be terrific if you think about where we stood three weeks
ago."
S&P 500 futures fell 1.1 points but were just above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures took off 8
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 7 points.
Earnings season continues in full swing as Exxon Mobil Corp
, the world's largest publicly traded oil and gas
producer, is due to report higher quarterly results on the back
of strong oil prices.
The Labor Department release first-time claims for jobless
benefits for at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists forecast a
total of 375,000 new filings, compared with 386,000 in the prior
week. Softness in recent U.S. data has worried investors
concerned about a summer slowdown.
In another troubling sign from the euro zone, economic
sentiment fell more than forecast in April, driven by more
pessimistic industry and services sectors, according to data, as
the region's economy sinks into recession.
European equity markets slipped into negative territory
after the weaker euro zone data reignited concerns about the
economy against a backdrop of mixed corporate earnings. The
FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.2 percent.
In other earnings news, Colgate-Palmolive Co posted
higher profit and sales as it increased advertising and cut
costs to mitigate the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
PepsiCo Inc reported a smaller dip in quarterly
profit than Wall Street expected as the soft drink and snack
maker reinvested in its business.
Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest appliance maker,
reported higher-than-expected net, relying on price increases
and cost cuts to combat weak demand.
U.S. automaker Chrysler Group LLC had its best quarterly
profit since its 2009 bankruptcy on strong sales in North
America, and confirmed estimates of a profit of about $1.5
billion in 2012. Chrysler is managed by its majority owner Fiat
SpA.
Also on the economic front, the National Association of
Realtors issues pending home sales for March at 10 a.m. EDT
(1400 GMT). Economists expect a 1.0 percent rise, compared with
a 0.5 percent drop in February.